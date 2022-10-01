Extended summer continues through the first week of October as Portland sees another several days of dry and warm weather. Monday should start with some morning clouds that eventually will clear back to the coast. The coast will see continued clouds throughout the day. Portland’s skies will eventually be partly sunny, and the high temperature will be near 83 degrees, not a record high, but well above the average temp early in October of 70 degrees.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO