Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland Timbers lose 2-1 at home vs. LAFC, leave playoff hopes to final game
The Portland Timbers needed at least a point at home vs. LAFC on Sunday to ease their path to the MLS Cup playoffs. They got none. LAFC won 2-1 at Providence Park on a late goal from Dénis Bouanga, who rifled one home in stoppage time to crush Portland’s hopes of making next week’s match less critical. Now the Timbers (11-9-13, 46 points) need a win or a draw in their finale to make the postseason.
Portland Thorns to host NWSL semifinal Oct. 23: Kickoff time, TV broadcast, how to get tickets
The dust has settled on a wild NWSL regular season, and the Portland Thorns have earned the No. 2 seed in the NWSL playoffs, hosting a semifinal match later this month. Kickoff for the NWSL semifinal is set for 2 p.m. PT on Oct. 23 at Providence Park, with a live broadcast on CBS Sports Network.
Trail Blazers 2022-23 statement edition uniform received art direction assist from Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with superstar guard Damian Lillard as an honorary art director. The uniform is inspired by the Blazers’ team-first mindset while also representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive, according to a release. The uniform is...
Trail Blazers open preseason vs. LA Clippers in Seattle: Game preview, time, how to listen on radio, no TV broadcast
The Portland Trail Blazers departed training camp in Santa Barbara, California, this weekend and headed to the site of their first preseason game of the season in Seattle. Damian Lillard, for one, said he was looking forward to the opportunity to play in front of the city’s NBA fans.
5 storylines heading into Portland Trail Blazers’ preseason opener vs. LA Clippers
Training camp intensity will give way to in-game action on Monday night, when the Portland Trail Blazers play their first preseason game against the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The Blazers’ preseason, perhaps more than most in recent history, will feature a slew of intriguing storylines.
U.S. Soccer investigation: Merritt Paulson knew of alleged abuses by Paul Riley; Gavin Wilkinson blamed victim; Thorns interfered with process
Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson knew of alleged non-sexual abuses by former Thorns coach Paul Riley but did not act on the information, and executive Gavin Wilkinson blamed a player who accused Riley of sexual misconduct for “putting Riley in a bad position,” adding that he would “hire (Riley) in a heartbeat.”
Winterhawks beat Tri-City 4-2, go to 3-0
The Portland Winterhawks go to 3-0 with a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans at Memorial Coliseum Saturday night. James Stefan and Robbie Fromm-Delorme each had a goal and an assist. Stefan’s was in his first game of the season after returning from pro camp. Luca Cagnoni had two assists.
Subscriber football pick ’em: Who will win the Week 6 matchups in Class 6A?
We are in the middle of the league schedule and there are some majorly important games this week for league standing. The Portland Interscholastic League, the Pacific Conference and Special District 1 could be decided this Friday with blockbuster matchups. Vote below in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s football polls with your thoughts...
Portland Timbers vs. LAFC score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (10/2/22)
Riding a five-game unbeaten streak and trying to secure a playoff spot, the Portland Timbers host first-place LAFC on Sunday. The match kicks off from Providence Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on ABC. ODDS: Portland Timbers (+175) | Draw (+265)...
U.S. Soccer investigation’s findings ‘devastating and infuriating’: Social media reaction
A U.S. Soccer investigation into alleged misconduct and abuses across the National Women’s Soccer League found that Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson and executive Gavin Wilkinson enabled and vouched for former Thorns coach Paul Riley. The findings of the investigation, which was led by former U.S. Attorney...
Avirey Durdahl throws for 4 touchdowns, Nelson tops crosstown rival Clackamas 42-35 in overtime
The crosstown rivalry between Clackamas and Nelson may only be two years old, but it may be as fierce as any rivalry in the state. The Cavaliers won the inaugural matchup last year in a rout, but the Hawks avenged that loss as Nelson beat Clackamas in overtime at home Friday night 42-35.
Portland weather Sunday brings temperatures in the 80s — a record?
High temperatures in the Portland area may hit 85 degrees Sunday — warm but not entirely unusual — as runners hit the streets for the 50th Portland Marathon. The record for Oct. 2 arrived in 1970, when temperatures climbed to 90 degrees. Saturday’s high temperature reached 86 degrees...
Portland Marathon returns for 50th anniversary with thousands (photos)
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. About 7,000 runners took to Portland streets...
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Monday continues Portland’s string of dry, warm early fall weather
Extended summer continues through the first week of October as Portland sees another several days of dry and warm weather. Monday should start with some morning clouds that eventually will clear back to the coast. The coast will see continued clouds throughout the day. Portland’s skies will eventually be partly sunny, and the high temperature will be near 83 degrees, not a record high, but well above the average temp early in October of 70 degrees.
Brandi Carlile set to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Portland’s Moda Center
Who’s ready to say goodbye to 2022? Yes, there’s still a full quarter of the year left, but if you’re itching to move on, make some New Year’s Eve plans with Brandi Carlile. Multi-genre singer-songwriter Carlile, who is from and still lives in Washington, will bring...
This ice box predates mass-produced refrigerators; what is it worth?
This month, our collectors contributed a favorite auction find and family heirlooms handed down through generations, ranging from a pair of spurs from the American West to a cherished print from a child’s bedroom. Although our objects vary significantly in dollar value, their true worth to the owners is in the family history that they tell.
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
Poll shows Jo Ann Hardesty challenger Rene Gonzalez with big lead as pair hold Portland council debate
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez has opened a wide lead against incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the contest for November’s general election heats up, according to a new poll. Fifty percent of likely voters said they’d cast their ballot for Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner,...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez differ, nicely, over crime, homelessness in 1st fall debate
During their first debate of the fall runoff, Portland City Council candidates Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez offered stark contrasts on crime and homelessness, the issues that voters continue to say are most pressing. Yet each tended to shy away from the divisive barbs and attacks that have...
