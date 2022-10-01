ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Portland Timbers lose 2-1 at home vs. LAFC, leave playoff hopes to final game

The Portland Timbers needed at least a point at home vs. LAFC on Sunday to ease their path to the MLS Cup playoffs. They got none. LAFC won 2-1 at Providence Park on a late goal from Dénis Bouanga, who rifled one home in stoppage time to crush Portland’s hopes of making next week’s match less critical. Now the Timbers (11-9-13, 46 points) need a win or a draw in their finale to make the postseason.
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers 2022-23 statement edition uniform received art direction assist from Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers have unveiled their 2022-23 NBA Statement Edition uniform, designed in collaboration with superstar guard Damian Lillard as an honorary art director. The uniform is inspired by the Blazers’ team-first mindset while also representing their competitiveness, fearlessness and relentless drive, according to a release. The uniform is...
The Oregonian

U.S. Soccer investigation: Merritt Paulson knew of alleged abuses by Paul Riley; Gavin Wilkinson blamed victim; Thorns interfered with process

Portland Thorns and Timbers owner Merritt Paulson knew of alleged non-sexual abuses by former Thorns coach Paul Riley but did not act on the information, and executive Gavin Wilkinson blamed a player who accused Riley of sexual misconduct for “putting Riley in a bad position,” adding that he would “hire (Riley) in a heartbeat.”
The Oregonian

Winterhawks beat Tri-City 4-2, go to 3-0

The Portland Winterhawks go to 3-0 with a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Americans at Memorial Coliseum Saturday night. James Stefan and Robbie Fromm-Delorme each had a goal and an assist. Stefan’s was in his first game of the season after returning from pro camp. Luca Cagnoni had two assists.
Rhian Wilkinson
Sophia Smith
The Oregonian

Monday continues Portland’s string of dry, warm early fall weather

Extended summer continues through the first week of October as Portland sees another several days of dry and warm weather. Monday should start with some morning clouds that eventually will clear back to the coast. The coast will see continued clouds throughout the day. Portland’s skies will eventually be partly sunny, and the high temperature will be near 83 degrees, not a record high, but well above the average temp early in October of 70 degrees.
The Oregonian

This ice box predates mass-produced refrigerators; what is it worth?

This month, our collectors contributed a favorite auction find and family heirlooms handed down through generations, ranging from a pair of spurs from the American West to a cherished print from a child’s bedroom. Although our objects vary significantly in dollar value, their true worth to the owners is in the family history that they tell.
The Oregonian

Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?

As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
