Partnership Shows the Effects of Prison Education and the Transformative Power of a Second Chance
Televerde, a global sales and marketing solutions company that provides second chance employment and helps disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Banyan Labs, a software development company that employs 100%, justice-impacted individuals, to help end the stigma of incarceration and create more career opportunities for qualified individuals with a criminal past.
High-Tech ‘Smart Fitness Studio’ Opens in Mesa
Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its safe, private atmosphere. On Oct. 5, Mesa resident, Cheryl Campbell will open her first Exercise Coach location at 4711 East Falcon Suite 122 Mesa, AZ 85215. She plans to launch another location in the South Mesa in the Dobson Ranch area in 2023.
