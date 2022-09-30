Known since 2011 as a “Smart Fitness Studio” franchise due to its bio-adaptive, robotic exercise equipment providing a customized, efficient workout, The Exercise Coach is now considered a “smart” fitness studio for yet another reason: its safe, private atmosphere. On Oct. 5, Mesa resident, Cheryl Campbell will open her first Exercise Coach location at 4711 East Falcon Suite 122 Mesa, AZ 85215. She plans to launch another location in the South Mesa in the Dobson Ranch area in 2023.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO