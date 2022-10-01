Read full article on original website
Cal Poly, Hancock to take on unbeaten opponents this weekend
The Cal Poly football squad is at home Saturday, Hancock is on the road then and both of their opponents are unbeaten. Cal Poly (1-2, 0-0) will host Sacramento State (3-0, 0-0) in the Mustangs' Homecoming and both teams' Big Sky Conference opener. Kickoff is slated at 5 p.m. The...
KEYT
Cal Poly football blown out on homecoming by Sacramento State in Big Sky opener
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Jake Dunniway and Asher O'Hara combined for 337 yards and three touchdowns passing to lead No. 5 Sacramento State to a 49-21 Big Sky Conference football victory over Cal Poly on Saturday afternoon inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium. Dunniway connected on 16 of 22 passes...
Ventura, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Ventura. The San Marcos High School - Santa Barbara football team will have a game with Ventura High School on September 30, 2022, 19:00:00.
Cal Poly announces plans to build John Madden Football Center
The $30 million facility will become the new headquarters for Cal Poly football.
Lompoc Record
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford resigns
Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford Friday submitted her resignation from the position she has held since 2019. Her resignation is effective immediately. A two-sentence news release issued by the City of Solvang at 5 p.m. Friday, provided no information regarding the cause of her departure, terms of the parting, nor who will serve as interim city manager.
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Photos: Drumming, dancing draw hundreds to Santa Ynez for annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-wow
Hundreds gathered in downtown Santa Ynez over the weekend to celebrate the artistic display of heritage and cultural pride during the 25th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow that featured performances by several North American tribes. The two-day event, which marked a comeback year since its cancellation in 2020 and 2021, highlighted...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo man leads officers on high-speed chase
A San Luis Obispo man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase on Sunday before Atascadero officers arrested him for multiple crimes including car theft and child endangerment. On Saturday, the owner of a white 2010 Honda Odyssey reported their car had been stolen from Santa Maria. On Sunday afternoon,...
One access point to Cerro San Luis closed due to mountain lion sightings
San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation closed one access point to Cerro San Luis due to multiple reports of mountain lions.
Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities
OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches. The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey
News Channel 3-12 team is saying goodbye to our one and only Chief Meteorlogist Kelsey Gercken-Buttitta. The post 100 percent chance we already miss you, Kelsey appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award
Dr. Mareeni Stanislaus, an OBGYN at the Twin Cities Community hospital, was selected to receive the Central Coast Medical Association’s Physician of the Year award. The post San Luis Obispo doctor receives physician of the year award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Seniors in Lompoc enjoyed an afternoon filled with dance and live music
Local seniors had a chance to show off their best dance moves at a Senior Dance hosted by the Lompoc Senior's Club on Sunday.
calcoastnews.com
Man’s body found in field in San Luis Obispo
A local person found a dead body near the edge of a field in San Luis Obispo on Thursday morning, in an area homeless people congregate. After the caller reported the death, investigators went to the field located off of Los Osos Valley Road east of Highway 101. San Luis Obispo police officers are investigating the death with assistance from the county coroner’s office.
calcoastnews.com
Vehicle crashes beside Arroyo Grande cornfield
A vehicle crashed and overturned on the edge of a cornfield around the Arroyo Grande city limits Sunday morning. Shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported the crash in the 1400 block of Branch Mill Road. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle following the crash and refused ambulance transport, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County’s Nov. 8 ballots to be mailed in 10 days
Santa Barbara County’s local election guides should land in voters’ mailboxes next week, with mail-in ballots to follow about a week later as the County Elections Office begins preparing for the Nov. 8 General Election. The county can begin sending out mail-in ballots on Oct. 10. “That’s when...
Santa Barbara Independent
Take a Thousand Steps to a Santa Barbara Beach
Santa Barbara’s Thousand Steps to the beach reopened last Thursday following a six-month-long closure. After the cliff-face stairway in Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood, which actually has about 150 steps, began crumbling from coastal exposure and regular use, the city Parks and Recreation Department took steps to repair the damage and ultimately make the concrete stairway easier to use for beachgoers.
Body found in San Luis Obispo field "not suspicious", police say
San Luis Obispo police say the death of a man whose body was found in a field Thursday morning does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
Grocery Outlet opens in Nipomo
Nipomo residents now have another grocery store to shop at. Grocery Outlet opened on Thursday, on South Frontage Rd.
