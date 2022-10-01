Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Missouri Western 6-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Missouri Western 6-0 Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco had another hat trick, she scored 2 goals in the first half and added a goal in the 2nd half. Aislinn Hughes, Mikayla Lampe, and Haley Sparks also added goals. Goalie Tory Bailey had her first shutout...
ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team loses to Missouri Southern in 5 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Missouri Southern in 5 sets Saturday. Southern won the first set 25-17. Emporia State would win the 2nd set 25-21 and the 3rd set 26-24. Southern won the 4th set 25-16 and the 5th set 21-19. Megan Stretton and Leah Mach led Emporia State with 17 kills each.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Pittsburg State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Pittsburg State, 25-27, 22-25, 18-25 Friday night. Leah Mach led Emporia State with 12 kills. The Lady Hornets play at Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon.
KVOE
Emporia State soccer defeats Northwest Missouri State 3-2
The Emporia State soccer team picked up their first win in MIAA play Friday. After 3 straight draws, the Lady Hornets outscored Northwest Missouri State 3-2. Mackenzie Dimarco had the hat trick. Northwest Missouri State scored the first goal in the 10th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarcos’s first goal came...
K-State, KU football both land in Top 25
TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time since 2009, Kansas football is ranked in the AP Top 25. For the first time since 2007, K-State and KU are ranked at the same time. The Wildcats move up to No. 20 after sliding in at No. 25 last week. K-State’s 37-28 win over Texas Tech Saturday […]
KVOE
Kansas State defeats Texas Tech 37-28
Kansas State outscored Texas Tech 37-28 Saturday. The Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to earn the win. Quarterback Adrian Martinez scored 3 rushing touchdowns and threw 1 touchdown pass to lead the Wildcats. Kansas State improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. They...
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
KVOE
Emporia High falls to Manhattan on homecoming
The Emporia High football team had its challenge with the top-ranked team in Class 6A Manhattan on Friday night. After the Spartans punted on their first possession, it was all Indians after that in a 58-7 victory. Manhattan led 29-0 at the end of the first quarter and 51-0 at...
Saturday Jayhawks v. Cyclones football game sold out
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to start a trend this year. For the second week in a row, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have sold out tickets for their upcoming home football game Saturday. The Jayhawks sold out last week for the first time since 2019, in their matchup with the Duke […]
Awful Announcing
ESPN’s College GameDay going to Lawrence, home of unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks
For the first time ever, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Lawrence, Kansas. After the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday to improve to 5-0, ESPN announced that College GameDay will go to Lawrence for next Saturday’s edition of the popular college football pregame show.
KVOE
Kansas City Royals defeat Cleveland Guardians 7-1
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 Saturday. Salvador Perez was 4 for 4 at the plate. He hit a solo home run in the 7th inning. Drew Waters hit a solo home run in the 6th inning. The Royals and Guardians play again this afternoon with the...
WIBW
ESU mourns loss of retired professor
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
Emporia gazette.com
EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned
Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
KVOE
Emporia man arrested following injury accident northwest of Olpe Saturday evening
An Emporia man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday evening. According to Lyon County Deputy Eric Williams, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 600 block of Highway 99 around 9 pm. Williams says 27-year-old Devin Burris of Emporia was traveling northbound on K99 in a 2008 Hyundai Azera when he failed to negotiate a curve.
WIBW
Junction City para to compete on The Voice
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
Emporia parents take stand as criminal case drags on without explanation
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “I Stand with the Victims.” More than 100 white t-shirts with the words “I Stand with the Victims” have been sold by one Emporia mom who wanted to take a stand after allegations of misconduct by some players on the Emporia Football team emerged in August. Seresa Howe wanted a “good way […]
KAKE TV
Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says
STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
