Topeka, KS

KVOE

Emporia State soccer shuts out Missouri Western 6-0

The Emporia State soccer team shut out Missouri Western 6-0 Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco had another hat trick, she scored 2 goals in the first half and added a goal in the 2nd half. Aislinn Hughes, Mikayla Lampe, and Haley Sparks also added goals. Goalie Tory Bailey had her first shutout...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball team loses to Missouri Southern in 5 sets

The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Missouri Southern in 5 sets Saturday. Southern won the first set 25-17. Emporia State would win the 2nd set 25-21 and the 3rd set 26-24. Southern won the 4th set 25-16 and the 5th set 21-19. Megan Stretton and Leah Mach led Emporia State with 17 kills each.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State soccer defeats Northwest Missouri State 3-2

The Emporia State soccer team picked up their first win in MIAA play Friday. After 3 straight draws, the Lady Hornets outscored Northwest Missouri State 3-2. Mackenzie Dimarco had the hat trick. Northwest Missouri State scored the first goal in the 10th minute of play. Mackenzie Dimarcos’s first goal came...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

K-State, KU football both land in Top 25

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time since 2009, Kansas football is ranked in the AP Top 25. For the first time since 2007, K-State and KU are ranked at the same time. The Wildcats move up to No. 20 after sliding in at No. 25 last week. K-State’s 37-28 win over Texas Tech Saturday […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Kansas State defeats Texas Tech 37-28

Kansas State outscored Texas Tech 37-28 Saturday. The Wildcats scored 17 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to earn the win. Quarterback Adrian Martinez scored 3 rushing touchdowns and threw 1 touchdown pass to lead the Wildcats. Kansas State improves to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12. They...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia High falls to Manhattan on homecoming

The Emporia High football team had its challenge with the top-ranked team in Class 6A Manhattan on Friday night. After the Spartans punted on their first possession, it was all Indians after that in a 58-7 victory. Manhattan led 29-0 at the end of the first quarter and 51-0 at...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Saturday Jayhawks v. Cyclones football game sold out

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks are trying to start a trend this year. For the second week in a row, the University of Kansas Jayhawks have sold out tickets for their upcoming home football game Saturday. The Jayhawks sold out last week for the first time since 2019, in their matchup with the Duke […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Kansas City Royals defeat Cleveland Guardians 7-1

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 Saturday. Salvador Perez was 4 for 4 at the plate. He hit a solo home run in the 7th inning. Drew Waters hit a solo home run in the 6th inning. The Royals and Guardians play again this afternoon with the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

ESU mourns loss of retired professor

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia State University community is mourning the loss of a retired professor. KVOE reports that memorial services have been arranged for retired Emporia State University professor Leo Pauls, 82, who recently passed away. Pauls passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The Hutchinson...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EHS Homecoming Royalty crowned

Bobby Trujillo and Journey Walburn are Emporia High School's 2022 Homecoming King and Queen. They were crowned during Friday's game against Manhattan. Before the game began, a parade was held down Commercial Street. Other candidates were: Alison Brown, Angel Aldrete, Arianna Hamilton, Fred Jackson, Rebecca Snyder, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday

A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia man arrested following injury accident northwest of Olpe Saturday evening

An Emporia man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday evening. According to Lyon County Deputy Eric Williams, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 600 block of Highway 99 around 9 pm. Williams says 27-year-old Devin Burris of Emporia was traveling northbound on K99 in a 2008 Hyundai Azera when he failed to negotiate a curve.
OLPE, KS
WIBW

Junction City para to compete on The Voice

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A local man with a big talent will take the stage on national television. Geary County Schools USD 475 took to Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 28, to announce that Junction City High School paraeducator Justin Black will compete on NBC’s The Voice. Black, a...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas man killed in electrocution incident, sheriff says

STRONG CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 36-year-old man has died following an electrocution incident in eastern Kansas early Friday. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 2100 block of 240th Road near Strong City. Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh told KVOE that Shawn Gilligan was trying to build a device to convert alternating current to direct current power when he was electrocuted.
STRONG CITY, KS

