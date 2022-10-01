Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
Emporia State soccer shuts out Missouri Western 6-0
The Emporia State soccer team shut out Missouri Western 6-0 Sunday. Mackenzie Dimarco had another hat trick, she scored 2 goals in the first half and added a goal in the 2nd half. Aislinn Hughes, Mikayla Lampe, and Haley Sparks also added goals. Goalie Tory Bailey had her first shutout...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team loses to Missouri Southern in 5 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Missouri Southern in 5 sets Saturday. Southern won the first set 25-17. Emporia State would win the 2nd set 25-21 and the 3rd set 26-24. Southern won the 4th set 25-16 and the 5th set 21-19. Megan Stretton and Leah Mach led Emporia State with 17 kills each.
KVOE
Emporia State to renew rivalry with Washburn
The Emporia State Hornets renew their oldest rivalry when they play Washburn Saturday. The Hornets take a 2-2 record into the game. Washburn is 3-1. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says this will be a big test. Emporia State Quarterback Braden Gleason says they will need to stick to their...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Pittsburg State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Pittsburg State, 25-27, 22-25, 18-25 Friday night. Leah Mach led Emporia State with 12 kills. The Lady Hornets play at Missouri Southern Saturday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Emporia State Cross Country teams run at Gans Creek Invitational
The Emporia State men’s cross country team finished in 2nd place at the Gans Creek Invitational hosted by the University of Missouri Friday. Tyler Swift finished in 10th place to lead Emporia State. Henry Jones finished in 12th place and Jamie Diaz finished 20th. The Emporia State women finished...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball finishes second at Centennial League Tournament
The Emporia High volleyball team finished second in the Centennial League Tournament Saturday in Junction City. EHS won three of its four matches in two sets defeating Topeka High (25-8, 25-12), Junction City (25-19, 25) and Manhattan (25-13, 25-12). The Spartans needed three sets to defeat Hayden (25-11, 21-25, 25-22).
KVOE
Emporia High falls to Manhattan on homecoming
The Emporia High football team had its challenge with the top-ranked team in Class 6A Manhattan on Friday night. After the Spartans punted on their first possession, it was all Indians after that in a 58-7 victory. Manhattan led 29-0 at the end of the first quarter and 51-0 at...
KVOE
UPDATE: Hartford man injured in early morning crash south of Emporia Saturday
A Hartford man was taken from the scene of a single vehicle accident south of Emporia early Saturday morning. According to Lyon County Deputy Fernando Zuniga, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road K5, roughly 9 miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Zuniga says 58-year-old Brian Zweimiller of Hartford was traveling southbound on K99 in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when he fell asleep at the wheel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KVOE
EMPORIA STATE: Music reinvestment plan includes restored positions, increased budget
For the second straight Friday, Emporia State University has announced the benefits of what it’s calling a reinvestment plan for the future. ESU is restoring an assistant professor of music education and community outreach, a tenure-track position eliminated by past cuts. Another position cut in years past, director of choral activities, is also getting restored.
KVOE
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
KVOE
Local leadership, organizers and attendees of 2022 Rural Rise Summit pleased with results following conference conclusion Friday
The 2022 Rural Rise Summit is a wrap and the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The three-day conference focused on economic development in rural areas with 125 people attending from around the country. This includes featured speaker Dell Gines of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City who spoke on the ins and outs of fostering and growing rural entrepreneurial ecosystems.
KVOE
Emporia man arrested following injury accident northwest of Olpe Saturday evening
An Emporia man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence following an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday evening. According to Lyon County Deputy Eric Williams, Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were called to the 600 block of Highway 99 around 9 pm. Williams says 27-year-old Devin Burris of Emporia was traveling northbound on K99 in a 2008 Hyundai Azera when he failed to negotiate a curve.
RELATED PEOPLE
KVOE
Injury accident reported near Olpe
Emporia Fire is heading to a reported injury crash in the 600 block of K99. Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. Details are pending. Stay tuned to KVOE, KVOE.com and KVOE Social Media.
KVOE
Emporia native Brenda White serves as featured presenter for 15th Poetry on the Porch Sunday
For the 15th year, the Red Rocks State Historic Site played host to an afternoon of poetry and literary celebration Sunday. The 15th annual Poetry on the Porch, hosted by former Kansas Poet Laureate Kevin Rabas, saw recent award-winning poet Brenda White take to the porch as the featured presenter. White’s first book of poems, Blue Collar, recently won the Kansas Notable Book Award.
KVOE
Sertoma Club serves up hearty breakfast for a great cause Saturday
The Sertoma Club of Emporia cooked up a delicious breakfast for the local community Saturday. The club hosted its annual fundraising breakfast at the Emporia Senior Center with a line out the door for the majority of the day. Club Sgt. at Arms Bill Huth says they are grateful for the community’s continued support of both the club and its causes.
KVOE
William Allen White Children’s Book Award winners honored in Emporia
With the fall season rolling around, who doesn’t love reading a good book? Local residents received an example of two very good books this weekend in Emporia. Friday, at the Red Rocks Historic Site, Authors Dan Gemeinhart and Rodman Phillbrick received the William Allen White Children’s Book Awards, Gemeinhart for his book “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise” and Phillbrick for his book “Wildfire.” Both books were chosen by school children across the state.
KVOE
Lyon County Fairgrounds hosts 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday
Local residents, patients and caregivers were all walking toward a better future at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday morning. The Fairgrounds hosted the 2022 Emporia Walk to End Alzheimer’s. In addition to honoring the battles and memories of those affected by the disease, the annual walk also pays tribute to the millions of unpaid caregivers, often family members, who stand by and care for those living with the disease.
Comments / 0