KVOE
Kansas Improves to 5-0
The Kansas Jayhawks improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa State Saturday. The Jayhawks scored both touchdowns in the 2nd quarter. Daniel Hishaw and Jalon Daniels scored rushing touchdowns. Iowa State missed 3 field goals including one with 32 seconds to play in the game. Kansas is now...
KVOE
Emporia State to renew rivalry with Washburn
The Emporia State Hornets renew their oldest rivalry when they play Washburn Saturday. The Hornets take a 2-2 record into the game. Washburn is 3-1. Emporia State Coach Garin Higgins says this will be a big test. Emporia State Quarterback Braden Gleason says they will need to stick to their...
KBOE Radio
INDIANS DOWNED ON THE ROAD BY CARDINALS
A beautiful Friday night on the eve of October turned out to be a not-so-beautiful night of football for the Oskaloosa Indians as they faced a difficult test on the road against the 7th ranked Newton Cardinals. The Cardinals got the ball to start the game and immediately went to...
KVOE
Cleveland rallys for 6-3 win over Royals
The Cleveland Guardians outscored the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. The Royals jumped out to an early lead on Drew Waters 2 run home run in the 3rd inning. Michael Massey hit a solo home run in the 5th to give the Royals a 3-0 lead. Cleveland would take the lead scoring 5 runs in the 6th inning.
KVOE
Kansas City Royals defeat Cleveland Guardians 7-1
The Kansas City Royals defeated the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 Saturday. Salvador Perez was 4 for 4 at the plate. He hit a solo home run in the 7th inning. Drew Waters hit a solo home run in the 6th inning. The Royals and Guardians play again this afternoon with the...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa company sending crews to Florida to help in Hurricane Ian aftermath
WINTERSET, Iowa — A central Iowa Company is sending help to Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian. Agriland, a member-owned cooperative in Winterset, has crews on the way with trucks loaded with tanks full of diesel, propane and other supplies, which will be used to power generators. "We are powering...
KCRG.com
Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
kttn.com
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
KVOE
Three injured, one transported following two-vehicle accident on Kansas Turnpike Saturday morning
Three people were injured and at least one transported following a two-vehicle crash southwest of Emporia Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash log, the accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 121 northbound, six miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate, shortly after 7 am. KHP reports that a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 23-year-old Alejandro Cisneros of Kansas City left the roadway for unknown reasons, overcorrected and went across both lanes of traffic.
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Man claims he's the fastest gun slinger who ever lived
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bob Munden said he's the fastest gunslinger who ever lived. No one had yet proved him wrong in 1992. Munden was a modern day gun slinger traveling from town to town proving just how fast to draw he really is. In the old west, you...
Radio Iowa
Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell
Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
Early morning house fire in Iowa determined to be arson, investigators say
FORT DODGE, Iowa — An early morning house fire on Sunday is believed to have been caused by arson, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said. The fire department responded to reports of a possible house fire around 1:53 a.m. in the 200 block of L Street. According to reports, flames were visible from the Kenyon […]
1380kcim.com
Pogge-Weaver Announces Departure From Carroll To Become Johnston’s Next City Administrator
This (Friday) afternoon, the City of Johnston announced Carroll City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver has been selected to become the Des Moines suburb’s next City Administrator. His last day as Carroll City Manager is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3. Pogge-Weaver joined the City of Carroll in 2016 and oversaw numerous community projects, most notably the construction of a new public library and city hall. Pogge-Weaver says, “As I have reminisced on the many great things the community has accomplished together over the past six years, I can’t help but feel an outpouring of pride. Carroll has been an awesome experience! The Carroll community has continued to position the City of Carroll as an economic leader and regional hub in west central Iowa. Carroll continues to be exemplified and emulated by rural communities across Iowa as a leader in how to build a successful community.” According to Mayor Mark Beardmore, the search for a new Carroll City Manager will begin immediately. He says, “The Council and I will remain focused on our many ongoing city initiatives and work toward achieving a seamless transitional process as soon as reasonably possible. Fortunately, this is Carroll, and we have the staff in place to see to it this will be achieved to the high expectations our citizens deserve. Because of this, I foresee a lengthy list of potential candidates coming forward soon as our next City Manager.” Pogge-Weaver’s resignation is subject to the final approval by the Johnston City Council, which will take place during their Oct. 3 meeting. Pogge-Weaver’s departure comes nearly a year after he was named a finalist in the City of Marion’s search for a new city manager.
Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers
As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun out as police approached him on Iowa street
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man police say pulled out a gun as they approached him on Court Avenue early Sunday morning has been arrested. Officers on foot patrol in the Court Avenue entertainment district were responding after hearing gunfire just after 2:00 a.m., said Sgt. Paul Parizek. As they approached the 2nd Avenue and […]
A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down
An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
