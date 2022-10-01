(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Kattie Troxel and Audubon’s Aaron Olsen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Troxel had a brilliant triple-double performance for the Panthers in their five-set win over Underwood this past Thursday. She finished with 25 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the thrilling victory. The senior also posted 11 assists, five kills, six digs and two aces last Tuesday against Tri-Center.

LOGAN, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO