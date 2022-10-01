Read full article on original website
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/3): Stanton-Essex, Central Decatur move in
(KMAland) -- Stanton-Essex and Central Decatur moved in while Clarinda, East Mills and Audubon moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
KMAland Volleyball (10/1): LC, Atlantic, Stanton, Ankeny Christian win championships
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central, Atlantic, Stanton and Ankeny Christian won championships while Red Oak, Southeast Warren, Johnson-Brock and Johnson County Central were runners-up in KMAland volleyball on Saturday. Check out the full rundown below. TRI-CENTER TOURNAMENT. Atlantic picked up the Tri-Center Tournament championship with a 4-1 showing on Saturday. The...
Results from 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree
(Clarinda) -- The results are in from the 67th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree in Clarinda Saturday. In the parade competition, middle school winners included Tri-Center in Class I, Creston in Class II, and Glenwood in Class III. Meanwhile, Sidney took first place honors in the High School Class 1A category, while Treynor placed first in Class 2A, Glenwood won Class 3A, and Millard South came home first in Class 4A.
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 6 (9/30): AHSTW, Mount Ayr keep rolling
(KMAland) -- AHSTW, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley, Tri-Center, Logan-Magnolia and Riverside were all winners in KMAland Class A action on Friday evening. Gavin Newcomb had 103 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Luke Sternberg added 98 yards and two scores of his own on the ground for AHSTW. Eight different players scored touchdowns for the Vikings.
Nebraska City looks for back-to-back wins with Raymond Central coming to town
(Nebraska City) – The Nebraska City football team got in the win column for the first time last week and are looking for a second-straight victory with Raymond Central coming to town. The Pioneers (1-5) scored 29 first-half points and pitched a shutout en route to a 29-0 win...
KMAland XC (10/1): Strong days for Berg, Nash, Kifle, Riedinger, Zembles, Wray
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg, Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash and Natnael Kifle, North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger, Mound City’s Keaton Zembles and Platte Valley’s Mya Wray all had big performances on Saturday in KMAland cross country. Wartburg College Invitational. Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg had...
Women's College Soccer (10/2): Nebraska, Creighton, Northwest all winners
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton and Northwest Missouri State were winners while Iowa and UNI settled for draws in regional college soccer action on Sunday.
College Volleyball Scoreboard (10/1): UNI, Drake, Omaha, Northwest pick up conference wins
(KMAland) --U UNI, Drake, Omaha and Northwest Missouri State won in conference action Saturday in regional college volleyball.
KMAland Nebraska Week 6 (9/30): Nebraska City, Lourdes Central Catholic post Ws
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Weeping Water, Elmwood-Murdock, Lourdes Central Catholic, Sacred Heart and Sterling were all KMAland Nebraska winners on Friday. NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 2. Gross Catholic 45 Plattsmouth 3. NEBRASKA CLASS C1 DISTRICT 1. Ashland-Greenwood 40 Fort Calhoun 10. Boys Town 56 Omaha Concordia 0. Roncalli...
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
LINCOLN — Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska....
Defense stands tall for East Mills in crucial win over Bedford
(Malvern) -- The Class 8-Player District 9 playoff picture got a little clearer on Friday night thanks to a stingy defensive effort from East Mills. The Wolverines (4-2, 2-2) stifled Bedford's offense in a 24-18 victory to stay afloat in their quest for a postseason berth. "We knew coming in...
Denise Evans-Scott, 64 of Glenwood, Iowa formerly of Pacific Junction, Iowa
Memorials:Glenwood Volunteer Fire Association or Pacific Junction Fire Department. Cemetery:Martin Chapel Cemetery, Pacific Junction, Iowa.
2022-23 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 6): Kattie Troxel & Aaron Olsen
(KMAland) -- Logan-Magnolia’s Kattie Troxel and Audubon’s Aaron Olsen are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week. Troxel had a brilliant triple-double performance for the Panthers in their five-set win over Underwood this past Thursday. She finished with 25 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces in the thrilling victory. The senior also posted 11 assists, five kills, six digs and two aces last Tuesday against Tri-Center.
LISTEN -- KMA Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show Podcast
(KMAland) -- The Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland, had several winning coaches on Friday night on the Kelly's Carpet & Furniture Coach's Hotline.
Earl Eugene Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Burial will be held following the visitation. Earl E. Johnson, 84, of Elliott, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home. A procession to the Atlantic Cemetery will follow the visitation. Roland Funeral Service is caring...
Rosalene Varley, 95, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Rosalene passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the UNMC, Omaha, Nebraska. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Bill Pike, 90, of Henderson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: Deaf Missions or Elliott Church of Christ. Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery - Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Cornfield fire west of Highway 50
SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle, Syracuse and Nehawka.
