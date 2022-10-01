ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Nichols found guilty on assault charge, cleared of attempted murder

A Garfield County jury on Thursday found former Silt resident Padrikea Nichols guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon but cleared him of an attempted murder charge. The verdict from the jury of nine women and three men came after a two-week-long trial in Glenwood Springs before Garfield District...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Summit Daily News

Washington man dies following accident on I-70 Saturday

A 55-year-old man from Renton, Washington is dead after a box truck he was riding in crashed into a semitractor-trailer on Interstate 70 around noon Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Colorado State Police Master Trooper Gary Cutler. Police say the 57-year-old woman driving the semitractor-trailer had her hazard lights on...
RENTON, WA
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
nbc11news.com

Colorado Appeals court upholds dismissal for convicted murder

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Garfield County District Judge’s decision that could land a convicted killer back on the streets. But Mesa County Attorney Dan Rubenstein plans to appeal to the state supreme court. The issue this time around is whether prosecutors...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Mount Evans Highway, Old Fall River Road close to vehicles Monday

COLORADO, USA — Two of Colorado's scenic seasonal highways will close for the winter Monday as snow begins to coat peaks in the high country. Mount Evans Highway, which takes summer visitors to the summit of Mount Evans in Clear Creek County, will fully close to motorized vehicles Monday morning. The top five miles of the highway, from Summit Lake to the 14er's summit, closed last month.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard

ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
ASPEN, CO
5280.com

The Stretch of I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon Is 30 Years Old. Will It Survive Another 30 Years?

Autumn Bair had traveled the 12-and-a-half-mile stretch of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon hundreds of times, but this trip had her gripping her steering wheel so tightly her hands hurt. It was the night of July 29, 2021, and Bair had just left Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, where the 39-year-old works as a part-time labor and delivery nurse. She’d been visiting a friend who’d just given birth and was late getting home. Bair called her husband, Jim, to tell him she was on her way to the family’s ranch east of the city. It had been raining off and on for more than five hours, and flooding was a real possibility. Bair hoped the interstate wasn’t closed.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Fatal crash forces closure on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel

Eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to a fatal crash, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The closure is located near Silverthorne at exit 205. Traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via US 6, CDOT officials said. Commuters should expect delays and an extended closure.
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Mountain lion caught playing with swing in Colorado

A mountain lion was recently caught on camera playing with a swing, likely to remind cat owners of their own feline friends. A video posted to Youtube on September 6 captures the moment a mountain lion sleeping in Colorado's Black Hawk area wakes up, realizing it's under a swing, proceeding to play with the backyard toy. An article published by The News and Observer notes that Thaddeus Wells, who recorded the video, built the swing hoping to see bear cubs put it to use. He got a big cat instead.
BLACK HAWK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
COLORADO STATE
