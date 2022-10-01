Read full article on original website
Related
khqa.com
Blessing-Rieman hosts Teddy Bear Clinic
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Children ages three to six and their favorite doll or stuffed toy were invited to the 34th annual Teddy Bear Clinic. Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences hosted the event in Quincy. The theme for this year’s event was, “Bringing magical gifts of health...
khqa.com
Community can now vote for guest celebrity conductor for Quincy Symphony Orchestra
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The battle is on for five candidates seeking to become the next guest celebrity conductor for Quincy Symphony Orchestra. Beginning Sunday, each candidate is now able to encourage family, friends, fans, and colleagues to support their campaign by voting for them. Each vote costs $10...
khqa.com
Quincy teen set for trip of a lifetime
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — Miracle baby. That is what many would say about 18-year old Eli Campos. He was born with multiple heart disorders which required two open heart surgeries at just six days old. Eli went years in good health until he was suddenly everything changed. In may...
khqa.com
Red Cross leaves Quincy to help Floridians
The Red Cross is mobilizing to help those effected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. On Wednesday, the category 4 hurricane slammed into Florida, causing immense damage. On Thursday, the Red Cross deployed one of its emergency response vehicles to Orlando to provide medical care and supplies to victims. "We will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Quincy Regional Airport welcomes in new director
QUINCY, Il. (KHQA) — The Quincy Regional Airport has a new director. Earlier this week, they welcomed Chuck Miller. Miller has 23 years of experience as an airport manager, most of that with the military. Before getting into airport management, he flew helicopters for the Air Force. Miller steps...
KBUR
Quincy, Illinois man arrested on cocaine charges
Quincy, Ill.- The Illinois State Police have announced the arrest of a Quincy, Illinois man on charges of drug trafficking. According to a news release, the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation West Central Illinois Task Force conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street, Quincy on Wednesday, September 28th.
muddyrivernews.com
Two dead after crash between truck, sedan Saturday morning on Ill. 336 north of Mendon
QUINCY — Two people died in a traffic crash on Illinois 336 Saturday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release at 5:23 p.m. Saturday that said the accident happened just south of N. 2475th Avenue, in Keene Township between Mendon and Loraine, in the southbound lane. Four other people were injured in the crash, which involved an unidentified truck and an unidentified sedan.
khqa.com
Memorial Hospital to discontinue labor and delivery birthing services
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — The shortage of nurses continues to be a challenge for many health systems across the U.S. In the may issue of Becker's Hospital Review, it was reported that the U.S. Will face a deficit of 450,000 nurses by the year 2025. Blessing administrative director of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
khqa.com
Man sentenced for Pittsfield armed robbery
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A St. Louis man was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for an armed robbery committed on September 8, 2021, in Pittsfield. Jordan R. Rahaman was also sentenced to concurrent five year sentences on charges of aggravated battery causing...
khqa.com
Quincy man accused of drug trafficking
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man accused of drug trafficking has been arrested,. Illinois State Police conducted a narcotics investigation in the 2000 block of Oak Street in Quincy on Wednesday, September 28. As a result of the investigation, Sami J. Grullon, 25, was arrested on charges of...
khqa.com
Suspect in Lynch's Livestock arson facing more charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Additional charges have been filed against a Griggsville man who was arrested on suspicion of arson involving three fires over the course of three days at Lynch’s Livestock in Pike County, Ill. The new charges were filed against Travis D. McDonald, 37, on September...
khqa.com
Ft. Madison woman facing felony drug charges
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlds.com
Pike Co. Crime Stoppers Seeking Info on Criminal Damage Cases
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a report of criminal damage to property. The report includes the same victim in two different locations. In August, a pickup truck was scratched on Fair Street in Pittsfield. The same pickup truck discovered water was added to the gas tank in early September.
wlds.com
Pike County Women Arrested in Mozier Traffic Stop on Warrants
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in a traffic stop last Friday on warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun counties. A Calhoun County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Illinois Route 96 at the Mozier Junction in Mozier on Friday, September 23rd at 5:43PM.
khqa.com
Man facing child endangerment, battery charges
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Hull man was arrested on Wednesday, September 21 after the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at the beginning of the month began to investigate a report of suspected child abuse. Kris W. Koeller, 50, is facing charges on five counts of aggravated battery, nine...
KBUR
Fort Madison woman arrested on multiple drug charges
Fort Madison, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force reports the arrest if a Fort Madison woman on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 38-year-old Andrea Jean Hoenig of Fort Madison was arrested on Wednesday, September 28th, in the 2300 block of 263rd avenue in Fort Madison. Hoenig is charged with...
khqa.com
Man arrested after police chase ends in crash
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A Griggsville is facing several charges after authorities say he led them on a high speed chase that ended when the suspect's truck hit a guardrail. The chase started in Calhoun County on Saturday around 8:02 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a red...
Comments / 0