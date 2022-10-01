Read full article on original website
US 2 shut down for ‘short-term closure’ Monday morning as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
US Highway 2 has been closed again between milepost 45 and milepost 48 near Skykomish starting 10:30 a.m. Monday due to “fire activity.”. “This is expected to be a short-term closure, lasting a few hours, while crews remove a tree that is posing a danger to public safety and wet down the area near the road,” WSDOT said in a statement.
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
2nd Shooting in 2 Days Near University of Washington Sends 4 to Hospital
Seattle, WA: A shooting near the University of Washington early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, is on the heels of the early Saturday morning shooting, both not far from each other in the city of Seattle. Around 1:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving calls for a multi-casualty shooting at 4300 Brooklyn...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Washington Ferret Rescue & Shelter
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
Former Bellevue resident sought by FBI for defrauding businesses, investors of more than $30 million
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a former Bellevue resident and Las Vegas man for defrauding several businesses and thousands of investors of more than $30 million. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Washington said 42-year-old Justin Costello is facing a 25-count indictment charging him...
Motorcyclist, passenger airlifted to hospital after crash in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A motorcyclist and their passenger were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday night after a collision in Mason County, Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said. The crash occurred on southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. The extent of the crash victims’ injuries is...
Two Washington Hikers Successfully Recovered in Overnight Rescue Mission
Two hikers were recently rescued from Dragontail Peak in Chelan County, Washington, after an overnight mission. On Tuesday night, the two hikers were hiking part of the Enchantments Trail that leads to Dragontail Peak when they reported that they were stuck. Chelan County Mountain Rescue, a volunteer rescue unit, was...
q13fox.com
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
kpq.com
Everett Man Arrested for Alleged Arson at Prey’s Fruit Stand in Leavenworth
A Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputy witnessed a dumpster fire at Prey’s Fruit Stand in Leavenworth Thursday night. Around 8:30 p.m., both Chelan County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol were called out to a man allegedly throwing trash onto US. The arson suspect is an Everett...
ncwlife.com
Everett man accused of setting fire outside Leavenworth
An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth. Washington State Patrol troopers and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Colin Rae Anderson, 29, about 8:30 p.m. The roadside fire was quickly suppressed, but...
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The Seattle Times reported. Gabby Hanna of Seattle, whose body was found shortly after the Labor Day weekend crash near Whidbey Island, was previously identified. Officials were still working to identify the sixth victim. Brooks didn’t give the names of the identified victims and said the coroner would be meeting with victims’ families. Officials have also been investigating whether human remains that washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, nearly two weeks after the crash is the seventh victim. The autopsy was delayed because the human remains had to be transferred out of Clallam County to a forensic pathologist in Thurston County, according to Clallam County Deputy Coroner Nathan Millett.
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
5 injured in 3 separate Seattle shootings early Sunday morning
SEATTLE — Seattle police report that five people were injured in three unrelated shootings overnight between Saturday and Sunday. The first shooting took place in the 4300 block of University Way Northeast. “We were just hanging out inside the bar and the next thing we hear is five gunshots...
