ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 4

Related
99.9 KEKB

22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know

We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Ballot measure seeks to give Colorado voters ‘full picture’ of future tax changes with income table

Colorado’s 2022 ballot features a measure that could have major implications for future voter-approved changes to the state’s income tax code. If approved, Proposition GG would add a table breaking down proposed income tax changes by income level to future ballot measures, providing the “full picture” of their impact and potentially overcoming a hurdle that […] The post Ballot measure seeks to give Colorado voters ‘full picture’ of future tax changes with income table appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Elections
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
Axios Denver

4 Colorado cities among nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans

Graphic: Heartland ForwardIn Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas — dubbed "micropolitans" — have found that mixing outdoor recreation with manufacturing led to prosperity during the pandemic. Why it matters: The COVID pandemic has shown, more than ever, that a diversified economy is the best hedge against the unknown, Axios Northwest Arkansas' Worth Sparkman writes. Driving the news: Four Colorado towns were listed among the nation's top 25 most dynamic micropolitans in a new report from Heartland Forward, an economic renewal institute in Bentonville, Arkansas.The Centennial State's top micropolitans are: Edwards (No. 10), Breckenridge (15), Steamboat Springs (16) and...
COLORADO STATE
realvail.com

Colorado ranks first on Democracy Scorecard despite GOP candidates like Peters, Boebert

Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia and Indiana are bottom five.
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Despite Host of Notorious Big Lie Believers, Colorado Tops State Democracy Scorecard

Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts, and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California, and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Indiana are bottom five.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dianne Primavera
K99

Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True

Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

As Prices Drop, Marijuana Growers Want Colorado to Stop Issuing New Licenses

As wholesale marijuana prices reach record lows, a group of Colorado growers has requested that the state stop issuing cultivation licenses. Medical marijuana sales have experienced their lowest recorded monthly totals five times so far in 2022, and the price per pound of all commercial marijuana reached a record low last month, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. The drop in prices has led to a steady decline in recreational sales for over a year, DOR data shows, with inflation and reduced marijuana tourism both cited as contributing factors by marijuana business owners.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Early Voting#Us Congress#Voter Registration#Us Senate#Us Military#Americans
95 Rock KKNN

25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado’s Most Haunted Places That Will Scare Your Socks Off

As we enter the super scary month of October, there are many reasons to be excited. There is a ton of stuff to look forward to in Colorado: cooler temperatures bringing us hoodie weather, those beautiful fall colors, soup season, pumpkin patches, football tailgates and Halloween. Another thing that many...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
K99

Colorado State Flag: What’s the Real Meaning

Colorado's State Flag is one that is easily recognized. I mean, that big red "C" belongs to us. Our flag features 10 significations for our state represented by its colors and symbols. Do you know their real meanings?. Scroll on to find out more about Colorado's State Flag. Did you...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy