Effective: 2022-09-30 16:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch for flash flooding means there is a potential for rapid onset flooding based on current forecasts. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation and may impact areas that do not typically flood. Please monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action quickly should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Low-lying areas adjacent to streams, including campgrounds, are especially vulnerable to flooding. If you live or are vacationing next to a stream, please have a plan in place to seek higher ground once heavy rainfall develops. Flash floods can occur quickly and overwhelm adjacent low-lying areas with little warning. Once the stream starts to rise, you may only have minutes to evacuate. Flash floods can cause catastrophic damage and be powerful enough to sweep away campers, vehicles, and mobile homes. Consider temporarily relocating away from streams until the heavy rainfall threat passes. Target Area: Cabarrus; Davie; Gaston; Mecklenburg; Rowan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Carolina and upstate South Carolina, including the following areas, in North Carolina, Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba, Davie, Gaston, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Union NC. In upstate South Carolina, Chester and York. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Across piedmont portions of the watch area, 2 to 3 inches of rain had already fallen. Heavy showers will continue to overspread the balance of the watch area tonight, especially across the North Carolina Foothills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO