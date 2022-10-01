Read full article on original website
After Ian: Updates for Monday, Oct. 3
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
Click10.com
From Tampa to Cape Coral, damage from Hurricane Ian evident as residents wait for help
MARCO ISLAND, Fla. – Hurricane Ian pummeled the Gulf Coast of Florida, leaving a horrible trail of destruction in its path. Local 10 News’ Jenise Fernandez out the storm in Tampa before driving down along the coast to see all areas impacted by the storm. In Port Charlotte,...
WINKNEWS.com
9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County
Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
WINKNEWS.com
Free disaster cleanup assistance in Charlotte County; where to report damage
Charlotte County is offering you the opportunity to get free disaster cleanup after Hurricane Ian. The county says you can call Crisis Cleanup at 1-800-451-1954. They will connect you to volunteers from local relief organizations, community and faith groups who may be able to help with cleanup around your home.
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian
A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
Charlotte County briefing on Hurricane Ian
Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller will discuss the response and recovery of Hurricane Ian.
DeSantis gives update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in North Port and Arcadia
Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in North Port and Arcadia on Sunday afternoon.
Click10.com
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
Click10.com
Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
floridapolitics.com
Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K
— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
Click10.com
After Hurricane Ian, residents in Lee, Collier counties feel pain of loss, trauma
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Some of the residents of southwest Florida’s Lee and Collier counties, who decided not to evacuate, were facing the pain of having to do so after Hurricane Ian destroyed or damaged their homes. The sounds of helicopters flying over and police sirens were part...
WSVN-TV
Before and after Ian: New aerial images show hurricane’s devastating impact
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – What were once beautiful coastal cities are now destroyed as a result of Hurricane Ian. Photos show how much of an impact and how strong Ian was when passing through Florida. They are images of what was and, sadly, what is left. New aerial...
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency
Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
NBC Miami
Naples Residents Face Clean Up of Toxic Mud, Destroyed Homes in Ian's Wake
The once pristine Vanderbilt Beach community in Naples is now far from the paradise it once was. "It's like there was a giant blender that just shook up the entire contents of the home," Bobbi Mendez said Saturday. The record breaking storm surge from Hurricane Ian submerged Mendez’s home and...
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event
Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
Coast Guard begins Pine Island evacuations
Residents are being asked to make their way to the Pine Island Fire Department on Bokeelia Road, where they will be taken to the Yucatan Waterfront.
Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian
Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
