9-hour beating: Ian’s wrath in Charlotte County

Scott Joiner has lived in Punta Gorda his entire life. He lived through Charley in 2004 when the hurricane was one of four hurricanes to strike Florida that year. “This was nine hours of being beat,” Joiner said. The Category 4 Hurricane that moved through Southwest Florida on Wednesday...
WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Fort Myers Beach Before and After Hurricane Ian

A heartbreaking video of Fort Myers Beach is going viral for showing the stark reality of Hurricane Ian’s devastation. A TikTok user going by the name Motherhood rising posted the clip on October 1st. And it’s already showing nearly a million views. In it, the poster shows a scene of the popular tourist destination before the massive storm hit the Gulf Coast. Then it cuts to the same view after Ian took its toll.
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
#Hurricanes#Florida Gulf Coast#Rips#Rescue Team#Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
Florida Power and Light restores power to additional 31K

— Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian bashed through the state on Wednesday, but more than 800,000 Florida homes and businesses are still without power as of 9 a.m. Sunday. Residents in Southwest Florida, where Ian brought its most significant damage, make up the...
Naples recovering from hurricane damage, extends state of emergency

Naples City Council unanimously extended its local state of emergency for Hurricane Ian on Friday another seven days, the maximum time allowed by Florida statutes. The original declaration made on Tuesday expired after 72 hours. “We’re in a tough situation and I need to start being very direct and very...
Port Charlotte picks up pieces after Hurricane Ian

Driving down US-41 through North Port and Port Charlotte reveals the effects of Hurricane Ian on life there. Long lines of cars at the few gas stops in town, Publix shelves empty of nearly all cold and frozen items, and vehicles with trunks open, waiting at FEMA stations for food and water.
