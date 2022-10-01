ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinn, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Englewood, FL
Society
City
Gwinn, MI
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Englewood, FL
Englewood, FL
Government
Gwinn, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Florida Government
WLUC

New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Charity
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 109th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, a Democrat from Marquette, and Melody Wagner, a Republican from K.I. Sawyer, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Fire damages Marquette apartment building

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials are investigating a fire in a Marquette building. City firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 5:20 p.m. to 136 West Baraga Avenue. Crews knocked down fire on the first floor and conducted a search of the building. No one was in the residence at the time. Fire...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan State House representative tours Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday. 35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court. During the meet...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Native American Student Association holds gathering to honor Orange Shirt Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Orange Shirt Day in Canada, and an NMU student group took part. Orange Shirt Day is a holiday that raises awareness for those affected by Indian Boarding/Residential School Systems. The NMU Native American Student Association organized a gathering in honor of the holiday. The group gathered at the NMU fire site near Whitman Hall to pray, share stories and reflect on how the Indian Boarding School System affected indigenous communities and individuals.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS. Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Blackrocks Brewery gears up for Oktoberfest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As September comes to an end, a Marquette brewery is preparing for Oktoberfest. Blackrocks Brewery is hosting a party this Saturday to introduce its seasonal Oktoberfest beer. There will be live polka music, a stein holding competition and a lot of beer. The party will feature food from DaH Pretzel Guys, The Burger Bus and Smelted Pizza.
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County

SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy