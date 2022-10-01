Read full article on original website
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
Michigan Snowbirds prepare to head to Florida to make repairs after Hurricane
According to the most recent data on state to state migration published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019 about 21,000 move from Michigan to Florida each year.
Metro Detroit couple rides out Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers condo
Throughout the day, Local 4 has been in touch with a couple from Trenton who is riding out the storm in their condo in Fort Myers. Ian is the first time they’ve experienced a hurricane, and they are not entirely sure what they’re in for. David and Patricia...
New kitchen pop-up during Barrel and Beam’s Ciderday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fall was in the air all day Sunday at Barrel and Beam. The community came out to try special cider, mead and a few ales. Even though it’s a brewery, Barrel and Beam strives to be a family friendly business. There were donuts and pumpkins for sale and kids running around together.
Bark River family brings smiles to community, one pumpkin at a time
BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a family farm is now something the whole community can enjoy. “We picked out a really big pumpkin - the hugest one here. We come every year. This is our third time here though this year,” said Jennifer Rouse, who visited the farm.
The Art Drop Shop to host a drink and draw event this Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can drop into the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall for a ‘drink and draw’ event this Wednesday. The Art Drop Shop & Studio welcomes anyone aged 21+ for a free night of art creation and socialization from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.
‘It feels great’: Superior Health Foundation raises money for childhood cancer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) hosted its 11th annual gala Saturday evening at the Northern Center. The event is brought together with all sorts of sponsors to raise funds for many causes. This year the SHF partnered with the District 10 Lions and will donate $15,000.
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale continues through Tuesday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A big sale in Marquette for all your quilting needs. It’s the Everything Quilting a Sewing Sale and it’s at the Women’s Federation Club House. Proceeds benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association. Everything from sewing machines to fat...
The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 109th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, a Democrat from Marquette, and Melody Wagner, a Republican from K.I. Sawyer, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.
Fire damages Marquette apartment building
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials are investigating a fire in a Marquette building. City firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 5:20 p.m. to 136 West Baraga Avenue. Crews knocked down fire on the first floor and conducted a search of the building. No one was in the residence at the time. Fire...
Michigan State House representative tours Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday. 35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court. During the meet...
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
'Hundreds' dead in Lee County as Florida starts to dig out from Ian
While Florida is just starting to dig out from Hurricane Ian, officials in Lee County are already predicting “fatalities are in the hundreds.”
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
Native American Student Association holds gathering to honor Orange Shirt Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday was Orange Shirt Day in Canada, and an NMU student group took part. Orange Shirt Day is a holiday that raises awareness for those affected by Indian Boarding/Residential School Systems. The NMU Native American Student Association organized a gathering in honor of the holiday. The group gathered at the NMU fire site near Whitman Hall to pray, share stories and reflect on how the Indian Boarding School System affected indigenous communities and individuals.
Strut your Mutt gives animals a second chance at UPAWS
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and their owners took to Jackson Mine Park for the 17th annual Strut your Mutt. It’s a fundraiser for UPAWS. Dogs walked about a mile and a half around the park, then returned to the pavilion for refreshments and raffles. All the money raised helps UPAWS give animals a second chance.
Blackrocks Brewery gears up for Oktoberfest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As September comes to an end, a Marquette brewery is preparing for Oktoberfest. Blackrocks Brewery is hosting a party this Saturday to introduce its seasonal Oktoberfest beer. There will be live polka music, a stein holding competition and a lot of beer. The party will feature food from DaH Pretzel Guys, The Burger Bus and Smelted Pizza.
NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour. Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions. Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual...
Crossroads crash injures 2 in Marquette County
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— Two people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle accident in Sands Township Wednesday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4 p.m. at the intersection of M-553 and County Road-480. A sedan driven by a 22-year-old Gwinn man entered the intersection westbound and struck a southbound SUV driven by a 30-year-old Gwinn man. Debris from the crash damaged a pickup at the intersection driven by a 46-year-old Gwinn man.
