Pets

Operation Blankets of Love helps animal rescue groups by donating food and comfort supplies

By Amanda Palacios via
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

When Granada Hills resident Eileen Smulson first visited an animal shelter, she noticed the dogs inside the cages were shivering on cold, hard cement with no blankets. So she decided to help by collecting hundreds of blankets to give to the shelter.

But Eileen quickly learned rescue organizations and shelters needed more than just blankets.

"In about one month, I collected a few hundred items. And I thought wow this is my calling and I made it into a nonprofit," said Eileen Smulson, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Operation Blankets of Love.

Eileen and her husband Brad created Operation Blankets of Love. The nonprofit mainly operates out of a storage facility in Mission Hills and has been helping rescue groups for the past 15 years by donating food, aid and comfort supplies.

"It's humbling to help people every single day. And that's what drives us to wake up every single morning," said Brad Smulson, co-founder of Operation Blankets of Love.

Officials with Operation Blankets of Love say when organizations come for donations they get supplies like crates, dog food, toys and even collars. On average, the nonprofit gives about $1,000 worth of items each time a group shows up.

"We love them! They help us and they help tons of groups. WUFAW is traveling to Cambodia and Vietnam very soon and we need supplies to help the animals there," said Iris Almario, co-founder of Women United for Animal Welfare (WUFAW).

"It's unbelievable, it's shocking that you can come here and pretty much get anything and everything you want. And because we do focus on the medical dogs, it really saves us a ton of money," said Elaine Seamans, founder of At-Choo Foundation.

Operation Blankets of Love has over 20 drop-off locations and relies heavily on community donations.

"We are looking for dog and cat food wet and dry, treats for dogs and cats, blankets, pet beds and collars, leashes and harnesses." Eileen Smulson said.

For more information, visit obol.info.

