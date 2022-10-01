Diddy shares footage of his phone call with Gunna who is currently behind bars on a RICO case and encourages him to stay positive. In between promoting his liquor, new single, and other upcoming ventures Diddy is without a doubt one of the top OGs to everyone in the hip-hop culture. During the BET Hip-Hop Awards Kanye West shared how Diddy influenced him, his family, and just about everyone. Many rappers and entertainers will always give flowers to Diddy and reveal how he helped them in their darkest times. Recently Diddy shared footage of his phone call with Gunna who is still behind bars after having his bond denied in the YSL Rico Case.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO