NBC San Diego
‘You Have a Debt to Pay': Woman Sentenced to 3 Years for Fleeing Deadly Vista DUI Crash
A woman was sentenced to three years in a California prison for fleeing the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a North County San Diego highway last November. Courtney Dyar, 32, was killed while walking on the shoulder of westbound State Route 78 at Emerald Drive at 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2021. It’s unknown why she was on foot on the freeway.
kgncnewsnow.com
Drug Bust Lands Two In Jail
Two men are behind bars after a traffic stop netted $760,000.00 worth of drugs. On Thursday, Sept. 29, a DPS officer pulled over a grey Jeep for driving in the left lane when not passing and following too closely. The driver was identified as Alvaro Castro-Lopez along with the passenger...
sandiegocountynews.com
Oceanside police arrest Lake Elsinore man for suspicion of hit-and-run collision
Oceanside, CA–Oceanside police arrested a 28-year-old Lake Elsinore resident for suspicion of a hit-and-run vehicle collision that seriously injured a pedestrian on September 18 in Oceanside. Luis Sandoval was taken into custody on September 30 at the Oceanside Police Department and booked for suspicion of felony hit and run,...
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed vs. Coachella Man in Alleged Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
A felon from Coachella who allegedly led deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors Tuesday. Eduardo Antonio Felix, 38, was charged with felony counts of evading arrest and vehicle theft with a prior...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police arrested two probationers on drug, weapon and stolen car charges
An Orange patrol officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street this Sunday and it turned out the passenger was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located an unregistered loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. The probationer was booked at Orange County Jail and another gun was...
z1077fm.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Applebee’s Parking Lot and Arrest for Suspected DUI
A road rage incident ended in the parking lot of the Yucca Valley Applebee’s, where one man was arrested for suspicion of DUI over .08%. On Friday (September 30) afternoon, an unidentified female driving a gray Subaru called 911, indicating that she was being tailgated and followed by an unknown driver in a red Jeep while driving on Twentynine Palms Highway.
onscene.tv
17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
z1077fm.com
A Welfare Check at Morongo Valley Gas Station Leads to Arrest for Suspicion of DUI
A welfare check at the Morongo Valley Chevron station turned into an arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. According to a Sheriff’s report, Jonathan Angulo, a 30 year-old resident of La Puente, parked his Jeep at a pump at the gas station, located at 47909 Twentynine Palms Highway, shortly after noon on Sunday (October 2).
crimevoice.com
Banning PD Arrests Suspect for Alleged Illegal Firearm Possession
Originally Published By: The Banning Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/13/22, at approximately 5:50 PM, Banning Police Officers conducted a check on a subject who was loitering next to the Banning Police Department. He was identified as 40-year-old Eric Guerrero, of Banning. A search of his person and property revealed...
paininthepass.info
Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed In Cajon Pass
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The San Bernardino County coroner’s office identified a pedestrian who died Tuesday September 20, 2022 as the result of injuries sustained in a collision in the Cajon Pass. Dean Camero, a 55-year-old resident of Solvang of Southern California, was struck by a...
Suspects sought in deadly Coachella double hit-and-run
Authorities are searching for multiple people believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a man in Coachella on Friday. The victim, an unidentified man in his 50s, was found lying in the middle of the street near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Cairo Street around 10:25 p.m., according to the Riverside […]
z1077fm.com
Suspect In Lucerne Valley Murder Arrested by SWAT Team
A suspect in a Lucerne Valley murder was arrested on Saturday (October 1) afternoon. On Friday (September 30), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call from a residence in the 31800 block of Bumpkin road in Lucerne Valley, where they found an unidentified man who had been shot. Medical aid was called, and when they arrived, they declared the man dead.
KESQ
DEA agents make record-breaking $33M meth bust in Riverside County
A nearly two-ton seizure of methamphetamine in Norco was the largest meth seizure documented by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles Division, it was announced today. "Synthetic drugs like methamphetamine are highly addictive, dangerous and killing people at alarming rates," DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner...
foxla.com
Banning man arrested for allegedly assaulting spouse, threatening family, killing family fish
BANNING, Calif. - A Banning man was arrested recently for allegedly attacking his spouse and threatening other family members, according to police. Banning Police said they were called to the 200 block of North Hargrave street after 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers got there, they contacted 35-year-old David Danciu.
menifee247.com
Police suspect DUI in single-vehicle crash on Bradley Road
In the fourth major injury traffic collision in five days in Menifee, the driver involved in a solo-vehicle crash was transported to a local hospital in critical condition Saturday. Menifee Police Department officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. to a location on Bradley Road near Desert Hills Road. They found...
Riverside Sheriff Bianco Joins the Show to Discuss War on Fentanyl Dealers
The sheriff of Riverside County Chad Bianco joins the J&K show to talk about the drug crisis involving fentanyl-related fatalities in Riverside.
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
