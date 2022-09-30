ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More weather warnings for southern Utah

By Bob Bedore
 2 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Emery County, especially the Black Dragon Wash, Black Box, Double Arch Canyon and The San Rafael River. The warning will remain in effect until 7:15 pm. Heavy amounts of rain have fallen and more is expected in the area. Please avoid slot canyons and find higher ground if possible.

The NWS has also issued a Special Weather Warning for southeastern Beaver and northeastern Iron counties until 6:00 pm. Radar is tracking a strong thunderstorm 20 miles southwest of Beaver with wind guest of 50 mph and half inch hail. Minor damage could be expected and unsecured items could be blown around so it is advised to stay inside.

We will be following all breaking weather as it happens here and on ABC4.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

