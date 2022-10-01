ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

ESPN College GameDay makes final preps before big game

By Sophia Radebaugh
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- We’ve been following the progression of the College GameDay setup all week.

Just yesterday, crews were putting down Taraflex flooring, but Friday, final touches are being made, and the set is ready to roll.

“I’ve just been really excited because I’m a really big sports fan and football fan,” Sophomore at Clemson Kenzie Cowitz said.

Cowitz says this weekend is especially important to her.

“My brother actually goes to NC state, so it’s going to be a big game for our family. All of us are coming down,” Cowitz said.

The university has been planning all week to make sure things go smoothly at GameDay.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone tomorrow throughout the day,” VP of Clemson Strategic Communication Joe Galbraith said.

Galbraith says all the football parking lots will open at 8 a.m. Saturday, but if you’re just coming for the GameDay show, “Park downtown, find a spot in the area that aren’t IPTAY parking spots and make their way here.”

The show will start at 9 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

The university says with severe weather threats, the most important thing is people’s safety.

Galbraith said, “We encourage everybody to watch local weather listings and watches and warnings. That we’re not driving through standing water. High profile vehicles being very careful with the wind, and that’s our first priority, that everybody gets here safe and we have a good time tomorrow.”

The university tells me there will be 350 students allowed inside of the pit in front of the stage; everyone else will stand outside of the gates.

The game kick-off is set for 7:30 Saturday night.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

