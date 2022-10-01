Read full article on original website
Related
Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams
Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA・
Washington Square News
A guide to the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 season
For Knicks fans, watching their team miss the playoffs is nothing new, as the team has made the playoffs just once since the 2012-13 season. However, their shocking playoff appearance two seasons ago in 2020-21 gave the fan base new life. Unfortunately, the Knicks’ success was short-lived, and they missed the postseason spot the next season.
Former Clippers Superstar Signs With Celtics
The Boston Celtics have signed former LA Clippers superstar Blake Griffin
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo praises New York with contract decision looming
NEW YORK — Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a $16-million decision to make this offseason. He could opt into the second year of his deal in New York. Or he could become a free agent and seek a bigger payday. On Friday, Rizzo said he won’t allow the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jazz Hiring Jeff Hornacek May Signal PR Damage Control
What was the Utah Jazz's true motivation for hiring Jeff Hornacek?
Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks
The New York Knicks signed Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency after his big year with the LA Clippers
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Julius Randle, Hornets, Cavs
Power forward Julius Randle appears to be just fine with the idea of the Knicks picking up the pace, even if it means less touches. “It’s just the way the game is going,” Randle said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There are so many more possessions, high-scoring games. So, it’s just the way the league is going and an adjustment that everybody has to make.”
How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers: NBA preseason time, TV, live stream
The Brooklyn Nets kick off the 2022 NBA Preseason against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center on Monday, October 3 (10/3/2022) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on YES Network in market, and nationwide on NBA TV. It can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream. The Nets...
RELATED PEOPLE
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player They Just Signed
The Brooklyn Nets have requested waivers on forward Kaiser Gates, who they recently signed on September 30.
New York Knicks Land Zach LaVine In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Everybody fails sometimes. What matters is how they respond to failure. NBA teams know this well. You’ve heard it before. If you don’t succeed, try again. Although normally, it’s “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again”. If you ask us, they should have tried again when they coined the expression.
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu ‘definitely’ gives team good injury news
NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu believes his sore toe will be healthy enough for him to play for the Yankees In the postseason. “Definitely,” he said Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Latest on Yankees’ Ron Marinaccio injury
NEW YORK — Yet another Yankees reliever is hurt. Ron Marinaccio left abruptly in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Chicago Blackhawks: 3 important future pieces are moved out
The Chicago Blackhawks played their Home Away From Home preseason game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Wisconsin. It is always nice to see the National Hockey League do what it can to grow the game. The home of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t...
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Explains Choice To Fire Jim Buss
We expect a full episode of "Legacy" to unpack this, too.
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau 'Never Feels Pressure' With Knicks
If you can make it there ... there, in Frank Sinatra's words, being New York City, you'll make it anywhere. If you can't ... well, anywhere else is often unwilling to help you out. The previous head coach of the New York Knicks can tell you that much: none of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rangers defeat Devils with roster positions becoming clearer
The New York Ranger took a 2-1 comeback win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night. With just two preseason games remaining, the club may be seeing what the opening night roster will look like. The final score of any preseason game really has no value, but for the...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2