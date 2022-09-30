Flagler Audubon Society is moving its free educational series to Saturdays, 10am to make them available to residents and visitors of all ages. The pandemic caused many organizations to change how they offer programming to the public. Flagler Audubon is no exception. After moving educational talks to the Palm Coast Community Center in 2018, increased attendance showed that Thursday nights were a fine time to hold these events. But the pandemic forced Flagler Audubon to move its educational series online for a year, and the organization found dwindling audiences when the events resumed in person in 2021. When planning the 2022-2023 season, the organization decided to move educational programs to Saturday mornings to appeal to families, working professionals and seniors who might not be willing to drive after dark. The morning timeframe allowed Flagler Audubon to extend the length of the events and add an outdoor bird walk, normally not possible as part of evening educational programs.

