News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents still feeling effects of Ian in the form of drinking water issues
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents in Bunnell in Flagler County on Sunday are still being asked to use essential water only. Rain waters from Ian continue to impact the water treatment plant there. Hurricane Ian turned into a tropical storm once it reached the county and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said the effects could have been worse.
flaglerlive.com
Flagler’s Ian Tally: 132 Homes With at Least 20% Damage, FEMA Aid Coming, So Are More Floodwaters
A final tally of Hurricane Ian’s impacts on Flagler County reveals limited property damage impact either from wind or floodwaters despite rainfalls totaling 15 inches in places. Flagler County is qualifying for three levels of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Administration, including aid to individuals. “They’re not exact...
flaglerlive.com
85% of Flagler Customers Get Their Power Back as FPL Stages at Airport
FPL staged scores of linemen at the Flagler Executive Airport and by Saturday afternoon had restored power to 46,730 customers – 85% of those in the county affected by Ian. “Flagler Executive Airport is staging site for FPL and their resources to restore power to our community. The Airport has grown to a super site as the Daytona Beach Speedway parking area was under water and they could not send trucks and personnel there,” said Airport Director Roy Sieger. “We now have sleeping quarters for more than 1,000 people, a dining facility, shower, and laundry facilities.
wmfe.org
“How do you fight water?” One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
flaglerlive.com
In Palm Coast’s Woodlands, Water Is Still Rising and Sandbags Are Being Distributed
Saturday, Oct. update, 1 p.m.—The city was reporting that water was starting to dissipate in the Woodlands’ section most affected by rising waters on Friday. (See this image of Black Alder.) In Palm Coast’s Woodlands, the Hurricane Ian emergency is not over, and may not be over for...
palmcoastobserver.com
City of Palm Coast waives permit fees for repairs, reconstruction related to Hurricane Ian
Building Permit fees will be waived through November 30, 2022, for the residential permit types listed below as a result of damage caused by Hurricane Ian. Additional information regarding work exempt from permit, permit requirements and when permits must be obtained is provided below. Work Exempt From Building Permit:. A...
flaglerlive.com
Catastrophic Loss: Dunes All But Gone Along Flagler’s 18-Mile Shore, Leaving A1A and Properties Dangerously Exposed
Along Flagler County’s 18 miles of shorelines, the dunes are all but gone. Inland, Flagler County and its cities fared relatively very well compared to feared flooding and other damage from Hurricane Ian, and especially compared to the devastation and loss of life counties in its path suffered. Twenty-seven people were killed as a direct result of the storm in the state at last count, none in Flagler, where the storm’s effects were limited to 14 to 20 inches of rain and tropical storm-force winds. Roughly 100 homes were flooded in Flagler Beach, a quarter the number during Hurricane Irma.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast, Ormond Beach officials ask locals to minimize water use as crews assess storm damage
Officials in Palm Coast, Ormond Beach and other area cities are asking locals to conserve water to avoid straining the cities' utility systems as floodwaters recede. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach storm debris removal will begin Monday
Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents, click HERE. For information for Volusia County residents, click HERE. In an effort to restore Ormond Beach to a clean and orderly appearance, the city has coordinated for storm debris removal to begin Monday,...
palmcoastobserver.com
FEMA provides ‘Individual Assistance’ declaration for Flagler County residents
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has upgraded its disaster declaration to include Individual Assistance for Flagler County to assist residents with expenses related to Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Flagler County can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other...
Flooding concerns remain for towns along St. Johns River, Welaka sees record high river rise
WELAKA, Fla. — Between Paradise and Carefree Drives in Welaka, Jack Clements is trying to be a good sport about the state of his neighborhood. "When you read the signs, be careful what you wish for. I think they named those during a time of slack hurricanes because they're not carefree now," he told First Coast News.
WESH
Volusia County residents facing damage to homes from flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Days after Ian’s departure, families are still dealing with flooding impacts. Volusia County has seen historic rainfall due to Hurricane Ian. Days after Ian left, high water remains in the Colony In the Wood subdivision in Port Orange. There are 383 homes here in...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29
September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
flaglernewsweekly.com
GratitudeAmerica Seeking Volunteers to Help Whispering Meadows Ranch in Flagler County
Seeking Volunteers: Those of you who have attended one of our programs in Marineland, FL may remember the Dee Family and their ranch, Whispering Meadows, where they kindly and lovingly host us for equine . Their ranch was hit pretty significantly by Hurricane Ian and they have many downed trees...
dbshores.org
City Announces Regular Garbage & Hurricane Debris Pickup Dates
Regular garbage pickup in the City of Daytona Beach Shores will resume Tuesday, Oct. 4. Hurricane debris will be collected on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 15. Additional pickups will be scheduled after that, as needed. Hurricane debris placed at the curb should be separated into the two following...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Audubon Announces Fall Line Up
Flagler Audubon Society is moving its free educational series to Saturdays, 10am to make them available to residents and visitors of all ages. The pandemic caused many organizations to change how they offer programming to the public. Flagler Audubon is no exception. After moving educational talks to the Palm Coast Community Center in 2018, increased attendance showed that Thursday nights were a fine time to hold these events. But the pandemic forced Flagler Audubon to move its educational series online for a year, and the organization found dwindling audiences when the events resumed in person in 2021. When planning the 2022-2023 season, the organization decided to move educational programs to Saturday mornings to appeal to families, working professionals and seniors who might not be willing to drive after dark. The morning timeframe allowed Flagler Audubon to extend the length of the events and add an outdoor bird walk, normally not possible as part of evening educational programs.
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
WESH
Police: 2 utility workers injured in Volusia County while working to restore power
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A New Smyrna Beach utility worker was critically injured Sunday while working to restore power in the Venetian Bay area. Another power company employee was also hurt. According to police, the two were in the area of North Airport Road and Casello Drive, working on...
