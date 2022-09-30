Read full article on original website
onscene.tv
17-Year-Old Killed in Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.02.2022 | 3:16 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a major-injury traffic collision at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue in the city of Moreno Valley. Deputies arrived on-scene to find the collision involved a gray 2001 Lexus IS300 being driven by a 17 year-old male and a white 2020 Honda Odyssey being driven by a 59 year-old female.
Suspect jailed in serious-injury Oceanside hit-run accident
A 28-year-old Riverside County resident has been arrested for allegedly fleeing after the sedan he was driving struck a man in Oceanside last month, critically injuring him.
Guardian arrested after boy found by Huntington Beach police officers
Huntington Beach police arrested a guardian after a boy was located by officers without any family, authorities said Monday. The boy was found in the area of Beach Boulevard and Yorktown Avenue and was unable to communicate with officers. Police made a plea on social media to help find the boy’s family. Around 11 a.m., […]
vvng.com
Man chased and shot near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted an attempted murder investigation after a man was shot in old town Victorville. It happened on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 9:14 pm, in the area of Seventh and B Streets near the Greenspot Motel. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that...
z1077fm.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Applebee’s Parking Lot and Arrest for Suspected DUI
A road rage incident ended in the parking lot of the Yucca Valley Applebee’s, where one man was arrested for suspicion of DUI over .08%. On Friday (September 30) afternoon, an unidentified female driving a gray Subaru called 911, indicating that she was being tailgated and followed by an unknown driver in a red Jeep while driving on Twentynine Palms Highway.
1 Arrested for DUI at Fiery Fatal Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: One person was killed in a fiery crash on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning and one person was arrested for DUI. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision with both vehicles on fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Cedar Avenue around 2:06 a.m., Oct.2, in the city of Bloomington.
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
newsantaana.com
An armed robber on a bike stole a necklace from a victim near Rosita Elementary School
On September 18, 2022, the victim was walking westbound on Hazard Avenue, directly in front of Rosita Elementary, when the wanted suspect approached him. The suspect was armed with a black handgun, which he brandished at the victim and demanded his gold necklace. The victim complied and handed over the necklace.
Survivors, family members remember victims killed in Route 91 mass shooting on 5th year anniversary
Five years after the deadliest mass shooting in United States history, the painful and tragic night is still a day survivors and family members of the 60 people killed would like to forget. The horrifying night in Las Vegas during a country music festival claimed the lives of 60 people and injured more than 800, many of whom are or were from Southern California. But on the five-year anniversary of the Route 91 shooting, survivors gathered together with family members of the victims killed for a vigil in Corona. The city of Corona and country music radio station KFROG hosted the vigil, handing...
newsantaana.com
The Orange Police arrested two probationers on drug, weapon and stolen car charges
An Orange patrol officer stopped a vehicle on South Main Street this Sunday and it turned out the passenger was on probation. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located an unregistered loaded firearm and drug paraphernalia. The probationer was booked at Orange County Jail and another gun was...
10 people injured in violent multi-vehicle crash along 10 Freeway in Yucaipa, officials say
A violent crash left 10 people injured on the 10 Freeway Saturday night in Yucaipa, investigators say.
Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta
Charges were filed today against a 45-year-old man who was arrested for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting arrest, according to court records. He's The post Man allegedly stole power tools From business and fled police in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Suspects sought in deadly Coachella double hit-and-run
Authorities are searching for multiple people believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a man in Coachella on Friday. The victim, an unidentified man in his 50s, was found lying in the middle of the street near the intersection of Cesar Chavez Street and Cairo Street around 10:25 p.m., according to the Riverside […]
Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect.
menifee247.com
Menifee man dies in solo crash off Zeiders Road
A Menifee man died Friday in a solo vehicle crash on Zeiders Road, authorities said. The 30-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was traveling southbound on Zeiders Road just north of Keller Road in a 2016 Jeep Compass, according to a California Highway Patrol news release. The time of day and speed of the vehicle are undetermined. For an unknown reason, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at the T intersection with Keller Road.
Woman stabbed by transient in Santa Ana
Police are searching for a transient that stabbed a woman in Santa Ana Monday.The stabbing was reported at about 5:20 a.m., and police blocked off McFadden and Main Street to search for the suspect.The woman was taken to a hospital, and she is expected to be OK.The suspect was described only as a man.
KTLA.com
Woman found dead after Lake Forest house fire
A dead woman was discovered after Orange County authorities extinguished a house fire in Lake Forest Saturday night. The Orange County Fire Authority and Lake Forest Police Services, which is provided through a contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were called to a two-story home in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive just before 10 p.m., the OCFA said on Twitter.
coronaca.gov
Get 'em While They're Pink!
Your Corona Fire Department and Corona Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project. The innovative project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease. Officers and firefighters will have...
Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest
A 45-year-old man who allegedly stole power tools and led deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta pleaded guilty to charges and was immediately sentenced to 24 days in county jail. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was charged with two misdemeanor counts, one each of shoplifting a value of $950 or under and resisting The post Man sentenced for stealing power tools and resisting arrest appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Coyote sneaks into bathroom at Riverside area middle school
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A coyote snuck into the bathroom of a Riverside middle school Monday morning, and its capture and release were caught on video. Riverside County Animal Services received calls from Mission Middle School shortly before 9 a.m. about the animal. When the officer got there, staff members told him that they'd seen the coyote nearby over the past few weeks, but it had never gotten on campus.
