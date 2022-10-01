ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Dolphins make the right call on Tua Tagovailoa, but a week late

The Miami Dolphins finally make the right call with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one that is several days overdue at this point. ESPN broke some news on Monday that shouldn’t have been “breaking”: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a Week 5 game versus the New York Jets.
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs

After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
Chase Claypool under fire for another costly Steelers faux pas

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool becomes the talking point after a close loss to the Jets after another costly mistake. Last December, Steelers fans were livid about what they saw from wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year wide receiver had become an integral part of the Steelers offense, averaging...
Rams vs. 49ers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by top NFL model on 139-103 roll

The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) will head to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football. After starting the season 0-1, the Rams have won two straight games. In Week 3, Los Angeles beat a division foe, outlasting the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. Meanwhile, San Francisco traveled to Empower Field and lost to the Denver Broncos 11-10.
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos

The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
NFL announcers Week 4: CBS and FOX NFL game assignments this week

The assignments for the Week 4 NFL announcers look a little different with the presence of the first London game of the year. With that game being on NFL Network, we have a different lineup in the mix. Let’s take a look at all of the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule and the various crews that will be calling each one.
