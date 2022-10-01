Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Dolphins make the right call on Tua Tagovailoa, but a week late
The Miami Dolphins finally make the right call with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, one that is several days overdue at this point. ESPN broke some news on Monday that shouldn’t have been “breaking”: Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel officially ruled out quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a Week 5 game versus the New York Jets.
Yardbarker
49ers vs. Rams: Keys to beating the reigning Super Bowl champs
After a private meeting with patrons on Patreon last night, I decided to ask them what their keys to victory are for Monday night. The cool thing is we all shared the same sentiments, concepts, and concerns regarding the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, they must perform these "Five Keys To Victory."
3 teams that don’t deserve to touch the college football rankings again this year
These three teams ended up on the losing end in Week 5 of the college football season, and should not be in the AP Top 25 for the rest of the year. Every week college football fans watch the games and take their guesses as to who will remain in the AP Top 25 rankings, and who will fall out.
Antonio Brown responds to disturbing video exposing himself to hotel guests
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is under fire again for a video which apparently shows him exposing himself to hotel guests. At this time, there aren’t many details surrounding the video minus the obvious shown. (Warning, this linked article from the New York Post contains nudity). The video...
How to watch Chiefs vs Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football
NBC Sunday Night Football is back for its 17th season in 2022. While the broadcast returns to the Peacock network,
Chase Claypool under fire for another costly Steelers faux pas
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool becomes the talking point after a close loss to the Jets after another costly mistake. Last December, Steelers fans were livid about what they saw from wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year wide receiver had become an integral part of the Steelers offense, averaging...
NFL Odds: Rams vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The Los Angeles Rams travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. Are you ready for some football? We are, as check out our NFL odds series for Monday Night Football while making a Rams-49ers prediction and pick. The Rams defeated the Cardinals...
CBS Sports
Rams vs. 49ers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by top NFL model on 139-103 roll
The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) will head to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football. After starting the season 0-1, the Rams have won two straight games. In Week 3, Los Angeles beat a division foe, outlasting the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. Meanwhile, San Francisco traveled to Empower Field and lost to the Denver Broncos 11-10.
Yardbarker
Raiders Gain Reinforcements Ahead of Matchup vs. Broncos
The injury bug has affected the Las Vegas Raiders over the first few weeks of the NFL season. With that being said, the team will return some key contributors this week. C Andre James, LB Denzel Perryman and S Tre’von Moehrig all sustained injuries during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. All three Raiders have been out ever since, but are slated to return to action this week against the Denver Broncos.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay for Rams vs. 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams head north to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the final game of NFL Week 4 on Monday Night Football. Since it's the final game of the week, let's have some fun with it! Same game parlays can be risky, but they have a big payout if you happen to get lucky.
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about Monday Night Football battle against 49ers
Coach Sean McVay talks about Rams milestones reached in L.A.'s game against the Cardinals, and playing the rival 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Lakers have exciting sharpshooting target after Rockets-Thunder trade
The Los Angeles Lakers may not be making a Russell Westbrook trade before the season but the team can still add to the roster before the 2022-23 season officially begins. Los Angeles has one more roster spot that can be utilized, giving the team some options to explore. While the...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL announcers Week 4: CBS and FOX NFL game assignments this week
The assignments for the Week 4 NFL announcers look a little different with the presence of the first London game of the year. With that game being on NFL Network, we have a different lineup in the mix. Let’s take a look at all of the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule and the various crews that will be calling each one.
