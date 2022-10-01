Read full article on original website
ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Twitter reacts to Yan Xioanan's win over Mackenzie Dern at UFC Fight Night 211
UFC Fight Night 211 took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the main event, Yan Xioanan solidified top contender status when she defeated Mackenzie Dern by majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47). As is the case with every UFC main event, the MMA community had plenty to...
Sporting News
Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali
Pro wrestling icon and MMA pioneer for Antonio Inoki recently passed away at the age of 79. Yahoo Japan confirmed the news following his battle with multiple health problems. A multi-time world champion, Inoki was a larger-than-life figure who helped shape combat sports to what it is today. He was considered ahead of his time due to his realistic style of fighting in a wrestling ring, as well as innovative performances against all types of fighters.
UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
Belal Muhammad says Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner him at UFC 280
Belal Muhammad will have an all-star addition to his corner at UFC 280. For his upcoming matchup against Sean Brady on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad (21-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) will have Louis Taylor, Mike Valle and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.
Deadspin
Antonio Inoki leaves behind a legacy that rivals any in combat sports
There’s not an athlete in combat-sports history with a bigger influence than Antonio Inoki. How many other professional wrestlers have a common opponent in Superman? Inoki is one degree of separation from Clark Kent because of his 1976 fight against Muhammad Ali, then the WBC and WBA heavyweight champion with a 53-2 record. The pair of titans fought to a draw in a bout considered to be foreshadowing for mixed martial arts.
Patricky Freire hopes Bellator brings back Eddie Alvarez: 'I have a little problem to resolve against him'
LOS ANGELES – Patricky Freire Eddie Alvarez back in the Bellator. The Bellator lightweight champion hopes the promotion re-signs Alvarez, one of its former champions as well as one of the biggest names it’s ever produced. Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-8 BMMA) wants to see Alvarez back (30-8) not to boost the 155-pound roster, but for personal reasons.
Bellator 286's Juan Archuleta staying ready for possible return as grand prix alternate
LOS ANGELES – Juan Archuleta is happy to stick to bantamweight just in case there’s another opportunity at the grand prix. Archuleta (25-4 MMA, 7-3 BMMA) meets Enrique Barzola (18-6-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) on Saturday’s Bellator 286 main card at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Yardbarker
‘Pitbull’ Defends Featherweight Crown with Decision Over Adam Borics at Bellator 286
There’s no question that Patricio Freire is one of the greatest featherweights in the history of mixed martial arts and on Saturday night in the Bellator 286 main event, he added another win to his tally. Freire (34-5) outclassed No. 2 ranked featherweight contender Adam Borics and he did...
Bellator 286 live and official results
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Bellator 286 takes place Saturday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The event takes place at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alistair Overeem, Badr Hari, Bo Nickal, Yan Xiaonan, A.J. McKee, and Ben Rothwell
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: Intro as we catch up after a busy combat sports weekend. 1:05 p.m.: A.J....
mmanews.com
Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status
Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
MMA Fighting
‘Stay home bro’: Fighters react to Mark Zuckerberg’s private show at UFC Vegas 61
Mark Zuckerberg’s presence at UFC Vegas 61 was difficult to ignore. The Facebook czar was omnipresent figure on Saturday at the UFC APEX, as the UFC shut down the venue to the public with the exception of Zuckerberg and his cohorts, ultimately giving them a private show headlined by Yan Xiaonan’s narrow majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.
