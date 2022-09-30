SALT LAKE CITY — The popular band Paramore shared a statement on Instagram regarding a physical and verbal assault that occurred at their concert Tuesday night. The post states, “After last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage. A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.”

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 7 HOURS AGO