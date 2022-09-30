ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities

SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Father, son found dead inside West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police say a father and son were found shot to death inside their home Monday. While police say they are still waiting for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person’s death, officer Sam Winkler said Tuesday that detectives are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
City
Tooele, UT
Local
Utah Health
Tooele, UT
Society
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Local nonprofit provides lunches for Salt Lake County students

SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden’s goal to expand free meals to 9 million more students by 2032 can’t come soon enough for some Utah families. Students have had to apply for free or reduced meals this school year since the federal program ended. This is the first time in two years they’ve had to pay for school meals.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Orem, Alpine School District split debate centers on whose math you believe

OREM, Utah — A growing debate over whether to split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District centers on a disagreement over math. The Utah Taxpayers Association supports breaking up the district and the creation of a new Orem School District, in part because it finds problems with the data used by the Stronger Together Coalition, which opposes the split.
OREM, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Tumor#Diseases#Middle Childhood#Parenting Tips#General Health#Shilo
KSLTV

Drone prescription delivery service takes flight in Utah

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — You can get your next prescription without leaving your home now that Zipline, a new drone delivery service, has lifted off from South Jordan. This is the company’s first distribution center in Utah. Zipline began drone delivery service in 2016 in Rwanda. The company...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a van in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A 47-year-old man is dead after colliding with a van Tuesday morning. Officer Shad Lefevre with the Provo Police Department told KSL the motorcyclist was driving near 900 S. State Street when he hit a turning van at approximately 8:14 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
KSLTV

Paramore addresses assault at SLC concert, condemns violence, homophobia

SALT LAKE CITY — The popular band Paramore shared a statement on Instagram regarding a physical and verbal assault that occurred at their concert Tuesday night. The post states, “After last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage. A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man charged with murder, woman shot in her SLC apartment

SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police found him with his dead girlfriend in late September. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged in the Salt Lake County Third District Court with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and a third-degree felony of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening

DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

One dead, one in critical condition after I-15 crash in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead after Utah Highway Patrol detailed how two unfortunate circumstances combined into one horrific crash on Interstate 15 in Ogden Tuesday morning. The person killed was stopped because of a flat tire, hit by a driver who drifted onto the shoulder. UHP Lieutenant...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Three Tooele schools on ‘lockout’ after armed robbery nearby

TOOELE, Utah — An armed robbery in the area led Tooele school district to place three schools on lockout Tuesday afternoon. The action was taken shortly after an armed robbery at Sandy’s Gifts at 80 Vine Street according to a Facebook post by the Tooele Police Department. The...
TOOELE, UT
KSLTV

SLC school board names interim superintendent

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District has a new interim superintendent after the previous leader resigned after approximately one year in the position. The city’s board of education said Tuesday evening it is looking to hire a new superintendent while Dr. Martin W. Bates works in the interim role.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy