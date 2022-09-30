Read full article on original website
Homeless families in Utah reaching ‘crisis,’ as advocates push for solutions
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — At an undisclosed location in Salt Lake County, Wendy Garvin makes frequent checks to a group of tents set up under the shade of a few trees. She’s used to making the rounds to different camps as the executive director for Unsheltered Utah, a small volunteer organization that helps connect unsheltered residents with food and supplies.
Utah sisters donate $20,000 treasure to charities
SALT LAKE CITY — Two sisters who went hunting for a $20,000 treasure had a bigger purpose in mind. After they found the treasure, they donated the money to charities that support mental health and veterans. “We worked around the clock, day and night,” said Sashley Briggs. They searched...
Resources: What to do if a loved one is a killed in domestic violence
On Saturday, Sept. 24, a woman was found shot dead allegedly by a man she had been in a domestic relationship with for two years. On Sept. 12, a 27-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building in Salt Lake City in a “domestic situation” after an argument with his girlfriend who is now in custody.
Father, son found dead inside West Jordan home
WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan police say a father and son were found shot to death inside their home Monday. While police say they are still waiting for a preliminary autopsy report to determine the manner of each person’s death, officer Sam Winkler said Tuesday that detectives are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
Local nonprofit provides lunches for Salt Lake County students
SALT LAKE CITY — President Joe Biden’s goal to expand free meals to 9 million more students by 2032 can’t come soon enough for some Utah families. Students have had to apply for free or reduced meals this school year since the federal program ended. This is the first time in two years they’ve had to pay for school meals.
Relieving some stress with Casey Scott at Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re looking to let out some rage in a safe and fun way, Casey Scott has the place. He checked out Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden to help get rid of a case of the Mondays. More on Smash-it Rage Rooms here.
Orem, Alpine School District split debate centers on whose math you believe
OREM, Utah — A growing debate over whether to split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District centers on a disagreement over math. The Utah Taxpayers Association supports breaking up the district and the creation of a new Orem School District, in part because it finds problems with the data used by the Stronger Together Coalition, which opposes the split.
Utah teen who stabbed sleeping couple woke up wanting to hurt someone, charges say
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A 15-year-old boy accused of entering a Taylorsville home at random and stabbing a couple in their bed told police he woke up early that morning wanting to “hurt someone,” according to court records. “When asked what he was thinking when he was stabbing...
Utah man arrested at Salt Lake Airport with 4,100 fentanyl pills and 378 heroin doses
WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man was arrested at the Salt Lake Airport with fentanyl pills planned to be distributed in Utah on Thursday. According to arrest documents, David Christopher Ellis, 39, had outstanding warrants for his arrest for felony fraud in Ogden and felony domestic violence in Riverdale.
Drone prescription delivery service takes flight in Utah
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — You can get your next prescription without leaving your home now that Zipline, a new drone delivery service, has lifted off from South Jordan. This is the company’s first distribution center in Utah. Zipline began drone delivery service in 2016 in Rwanda. The company...
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a van in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A 47-year-old man is dead after colliding with a van Tuesday morning. Officer Shad Lefevre with the Provo Police Department told KSL the motorcyclist was driving near 900 S. State Street when he hit a turning van at approximately 8:14 a.m. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead...
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood were shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
Paramore addresses assault at SLC concert, condemns violence, homophobia
SALT LAKE CITY — The popular band Paramore shared a statement on Instagram regarding a physical and verbal assault that occurred at their concert Tuesday night. The post states, “After last night’s show in SLC, we were made aware of an incident that happened in the crowd while we were on stage. A man physically and verbally assaulted multiple women, including an engaged couple at our show. Our security team and venue staff were made aware and were able to restrain and remove him.”
Man charged with murder, woman shot in her SLC apartment
SALT LAKE CITY — A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police found him with his dead girlfriend in late September. Jayden Wade Fernelius, 20, was charged in the Salt Lake County Third District Court with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and a third-degree felony of possession or use of a firearm by a restricted person on Wednesday.
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
One dead, one in critical condition after I-15 crash in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead after Utah Highway Patrol detailed how two unfortunate circumstances combined into one horrific crash on Interstate 15 in Ogden Tuesday morning. The person killed was stopped because of a flat tire, hit by a driver who drifted onto the shoulder. UHP Lieutenant...
Three Tooele schools on ‘lockout’ after armed robbery nearby
TOOELE, Utah — An armed robbery in the area led Tooele school district to place three schools on lockout Tuesday afternoon. The action was taken shortly after an armed robbery at Sandy’s Gifts at 80 Vine Street according to a Facebook post by the Tooele Police Department. The...
Get Gephardt helps a Clearfield man get his solar panels hooked up after months of delay
CLEARFIELD, Utah — Imagine having solar panels installed on your roof but then being unable to get the company to actually hook them up. It happened to Clearfield man and when the company stopped responding, he decided it was time to Get Gephardt. Jerrald Sevy got a knock on...
One dead, one in critical condition after being hit while changing tires in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — One person is dead after being hit while changing tires on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said two pedestrians were in pickup trucks carrying trailers on northbound I-15 near 24th Street in Ogden when one of the trailers got a flat tire at approximately 11:40 a.m.
SLC school board names interim superintendent
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District has a new interim superintendent after the previous leader resigned after approximately one year in the position. The city’s board of education said Tuesday evening it is looking to hire a new superintendent while Dr. Martin W. Bates works in the interim role.
