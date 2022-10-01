Calcot facility for cannabis processing gets green light, facility will be first in the city

Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Long-awaited Heroes Park has a home in Hanford
The long-awaited Heroes Park has a home, Hanford officials announced Thursday. A tentative agreement with an unnamed multi-generational family to purchase 40 acres of their property at Florinda Street east of 91/4 Avenue paves the way for the one-of-a-kind regional destination for sports, entertainment, and recreation. The City intends to...
Valley residents could get thousands of dollars by switching to an electric vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Air District in the San Joaquin Valley is encouraging residents to switch to electric vehicles during National Drive Electric Week from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2. The main goal is to educate the residents about the environmental and economic benefits of owning an electric vehicle. The district says that […]
KMJ
City Of Fresno Gives Warnings For First Time Parking Violations In Downtown
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The City of Fresno will give out a warning for those who fail to follow rules for parking stalls and meters in Downtown Fresno instead of writing tickets starting Saturday. The warning will explain that there won’t be a fine the first time and it...
sjvsun.com
Fresno lawmakers OK new plan for Armenian Town: affordable housing.
Flags were once again on the Fresno City Council’s agenda. Ceremonial flag raisings took a controversial turn last year with Mayor Jerry Dyer and the LGBT Pride flag. Dyer initially refused to fly the rainbow flag at City Hall, but after consideration he changed his mind in a tearful press conference with members of Fresno’s LGBT community.
California High Speed Rail construction road closure coming to Fresno
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced a two-week road closure upcoming near Fresno.
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Hanford Sentinel
Neves sees water, public safety and housing as primary concerns for Kings County
Longtime holder of the District 1 seat on the Kings County Board of Supervisors, Joe Neves, finds himself in a familiar place heading into November — the campaign trail. “I see it as an opportunity,” Neves said. “The hardest part [of campaigning] is finding the time for it since we stay so busy, but I certainly do not dread it. I look forward to the interaction.”
Woman on bike hit and killed on Watts Valley Road near Sanger
Officers say the man reacted to a curve in the road and veered into oncoming traffic, where he hit the cyclist head-on.
Railroad history may be leaving Fresno for Kingsburg
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno may be losing a historical piece of railroad history soon. The Fresno City Council voted on Thursday September 29 to donate Southern Pacific Engine 1238 to the Kingsburg Railroad Dept. The train engine has been in Roeding Park since 1956 when it was donated by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Over […]
Clovis woman turns labor of love into thriving business
Handmade and one of a kind, each piece by KSM Handcrafted Creations is stitched in Susan McQuone's home.
yourcentralvalley.com
Fresno residents recount saving lives in the Las Vegas shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Five years after the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, a group of Fresno residents are recounting the moments they went from concertgoers to civilian heroes at the Route 91 concert. Vince La Novara and his wife Michelle visiting Las Vegas from Fresno. It was the last day...
yourcentralvalley.com
Crews battle blaze involving 40 cars and 4 mobile homes
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Fresno County have stopped the forward spread of a fire that involved four mobile homes and 40 cars in Fresno County. The fire, called the Russell Incident, is between Dos Palos and Oro Loma, near the Fresno/Merced county line. It...
thesungazette.com
Lindsay PD get new cameras, new rides
At Lindsay’s Sept. 27 city council meeting, director of public safety Rick Carillo announced Lindsay police officers will now wear body cameras. Forty body cameras were donated to Lindsay’s public safety department from Arroyo Grande PD. The cameras will allow command staff to look over police activity and serve as evidence in case of a crisis or homicide.
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.
It only takes one lousy meal to ruin what was almost a perfect record at the River Park Habit Burger. Last night Patti and I stopped at Habit Burger for dinner at a decent time. We arrived a little after eight, so there should have been no issues! We usually get to Habit after nine pm, but not last night.
thesungazette.com
Local college marks 45th year of service
VISALIA – A local family-owned college is celebrating almost 50 years of service offering high-quality training in medicine, business and technical fields across the valley. San Joaquin Valley College (SJVC) has announced a private celebration for their 45th anniversary as a college. The anniversary celebration will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the SJVC Visalia campus located at 8344 W. Mineral King Ave. The event will serve food and refreshments and is free for invited employers and community members.
yourcentralvalley.com
New area code coming to the Valley
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A new area code will be introduced to parts of the Central Valley by the end of the year, but changes will only apply to new lines, according to the California Public Utilities Commission. The CPUC has announced that starting Nov. 28, 2022, any...
sjvsun.com
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
Gas rebate checks to start going out for California residents next week
After a 14-week stretch of prices declining, gas prices are on the rise once again nationwide and here in California. But now, relief is on the way.
Walmart to hire up to 17 drivers in Porterville, 1,500 nationwide
Walmart will be hosting its Driver Open House event throughout the country, including in Porterville. The event runs from October 3rd until October 7th.
Hanford Sentinel
Workers roll out the bales, barrels and more for Renaissance of Kings this weekend
Preparations for the 43rd Annual Renaissance of Kings transform the Hanford Civic Park into Hanfordshire on Friday for this weekend's faire. Kings, queens, squires, and jesters will ﬁll the park Saturday and Sunday along with sword-swinging knights, and ladies dressed in the ﬁnest clothing from the reign of King Henry VIII.
