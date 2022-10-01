Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
RPD investigating three overnight shootings in the city
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate overnight shootings in the city. The first took place just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lyell Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a group of people had been gathering in the area of Lyell Avenue and multiple gunshots had been fired. While police were investigating, a man in his 20s who had been shot at least once in the upper body arrived at Strong Hospital in a personal car. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Rochester city officials addressed gun violence, crime, in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and city officials updated their plans Friday to address public safety, with an emphasized focus on the area of North Clinton Avenue where a three-year-old child was struck by gunfire during a shootout. Mayor Evans described the North Clinton area as a “neighborhood in crisis.,” before going […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester city leaders focus on impoverished 14605 after 3-year-old boy shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The same week a 3-year-old boy was hit by gunfire in the city of Rochester, city leaders are now zeroing in on that impoverished area. “That individual that shot and caused a 3-year-old to be shot, was out waiting to be sentenced, should not have been around," said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans during a news conference at City Hall on Friday. He went on to say, "What we need to zero in on are individuals that are carrying illegal guns because we need to make it very uncomfortable to carry an illegal gun in the city of Rochester. And I will tell you that you are less likely to carry an illegal gun if you know that you are going to be held until trial. Illegal guns, last year in Monroe County — do you know how many homicides there were with people who carry legal guns? Zero. Zip. Nada.”
13 WHAM
Woman accused of assaulting deputy in Wayne County
Lyons, N.Y. — A woman is accused of fighting with a Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday afternoon during an investigation into a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in Newark. A deputy found the suspect, Megan Thomas, 27, of Clyde, at Family Dollar in Lyons. During the investigation, Thomas...
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
WHEC TV-10
Police Accountability Board releases draft for disciplinary guidelines, seeks public input
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Accountability Board released a draft on Monday of its proposed guidelines to discipline officers when the board finds that they engaged in misconduct. The board is looking for public feedback on the draft before it gets approval. The public comment period is open...
iheart.com
Local Officials Direct Outrage at Bail Reform Law After Toddler Shot
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the current New York Bail Reform Law is broken...and it needs to stop letting violent people arrested for gun crimes back on the streets. Bello said in a Thursday news conference that 35 violent criminals were released in 30 days, including one of the...
Two separate shootings in Geneva, two men in critical condition, house with kids shot at
(WSYR-TV) — Two men were shot in an area of the Courtyard Apartments on October 2 at 12:10 a.m., City of Geneva Police say. Police say when they arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots in the area and found two men in their 30’s who both had gunshot wounds. The men were taken to […]
WHEC TV-10
Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s 14605 zip code is the poorest in the city, and second poorest in the entire state. It includes the North Clinton Avenue corridor, where a 3 year-old was shot in the head this week. Mayor Malik Evans says violence in that zip code has...
2-car crash in Rochester sends 1 to hospital
One man was sent to the hospital after a 2 car crash.
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WHEC TV-10
County leaders announce “aggressive campaign” for social workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Calling all critical social service workers. Monroe County leaders are offering a 7 percent salary increase for those positions, But that’s not all. Calling it an “aggressive campaign,” County Executive Adam Bello says, this campaign is for various service workers. The theme of...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Justice needs to be served': Outcry over shooting of 3-year-old boy in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is an outcry in the city of Rochester over the shooting of a 3-year-old boy. Police say Marlo Joseph, 3, was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two groups of people Wednesday evening. Rochester police say the boy was inside a parked car...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO Searching for catalytic converter thieves
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Catalytic converter thieves are at it again. This time, police know exactly who they’re looking for and need your help. Police say two people are responsible for majority of recent thefts in Rochester. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office says, Vasiliy Maksimchuk and Brittany Hollaert, are repeat offenders for stealing catalytic converters across Rochester. Investigator, James Coco, says he’s crossed paths with these offenders before.
WHEC TV-10
Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
‘Marlo Strong:’ Cousin of 3-year-old shot speaks out, calls for change
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — 3-year-old Marlo Joseph was going to get a snack with his family on Wednesday, when they were caught in crossfire. On Friday, Marlo’s cousin Brittany Rumph spoke to News 8, and said the toddler is in stable condition, recovering in the hospital. She says she is hopeful; but the tragedy, is changing […]
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
The victim was quickly transported via ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
WHEC TV-10
Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
