ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The same week a 3-year-old boy was hit by gunfire in the city of Rochester, city leaders are now zeroing in on that impoverished area. “That individual that shot and caused a 3-year-old to be shot, was out waiting to be sentenced, should not have been around," said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans during a news conference at City Hall on Friday. He went on to say, "What we need to zero in on are individuals that are carrying illegal guns because we need to make it very uncomfortable to carry an illegal gun in the city of Rochester. And I will tell you that you are less likely to carry an illegal gun if you know that you are going to be held until trial. Illegal guns, last year in Monroe County — do you know how many homicides there were with people who carry legal guns? Zero. Zip. Nada.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO