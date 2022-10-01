ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-26, 2022

22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner woke up to find vehicle prowled, then followed behind the suspect vehicle. Police responded and investigated. 7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman called to report her personal information was used to open a bank account without her permission. 300 block Main Street:...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

4 injured in University District shooting

SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edmonds, WA
Edmonds, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Woodway, WA
q13fox.com

5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings

SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns
Key News Network

Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian

Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Police investigating homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q13fox.com

Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's

KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
KENT, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County

Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy