Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Edmonds high school student arrested for bringing ‘ghost gun’ to school
The Edmonds Police Department (EPD) is thanking the vigilance of one student who spoke up when a fellow 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to class at Edmonds-Woodway High School on Thursday. “This incident is a wonderful example of something that could have gone terribly wrong (and) was actually prevented,”...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-26, 2022
22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner woke up to find vehicle prowled, then followed behind the suspect vehicle. Police responded and investigated. 7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman called to report her personal information was used to open a bank account without her permission. 300 block Main Street:...
4 injured in University District shooting
SEATTLE — Four people were injured in a shooting that happened in Seattle's University District early Sunday morning. The shooting took place on Brooklyn Avenue NE just after 1 a.m. Witnesses who were in a nearby bar said they heard five gunshots and saw several people laying in the...
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Gravedigger who helps families on their toughest days spots thief stealing his livelihood
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A gravedigger is turning to the public for help. Surveillance shows a thief making off with a backhoe but not before the victim raced to try to stop him from getting away with his livelihood. FOX 13 News is learning why the gravedigger believes the suspect had...
q13fox.com
5 people injured in separate Seattle shootings
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating three separate shootings that left multiple people injured early Sunday morning. At about 1 a.m., officers were called to NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Cop calmly takes out active shooter with 183-yard shot after rolling up in SUV
Newly released body camera footage showed a police officer in Tacoma, Washington calmly arriving at an active shootout and stepping out of his police SUV before taking a single 183-yard shot to stop the shooting suspect. The video showed the officer, identified by investigators as Tacoma Police Department Officer Christopher...
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
Vehicle Fleeing Shootout Fatally Strikes Pedestrian
Seattle, WA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle fleeing from a shooting in the city of Seattle early Saturday morning, Oct. 1, around 12:10 a.m. A shootout started near the University of Washington in Seattle’s U District neighborhood. From that scene, a vehicle fled and hit a male pedestrian, dragging him under the car to the final resting place at 16th Ave NE and NE 47th.
q13fox.com
PLU went into a two hour lockdown, but it took law enforcement an hour to respond
Students were told to 'seek safety' and 'stay secured until further notice' for reports of a gunman on campus. However, it took law enforcement an hour to respond to the call, raising questions on what would happen if there was actually an active shooter.
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning near downtown. A woman called 911 at around 2:08 a.m. Saturday and said she was driving a man who had been shot but her car broke down at the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
Washington Little League umpire accused of raping teen girl and smoking meth with her
KING COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 58-year-old man who was wanted for child sex crimes reportedly turned himself in this week not long after officials announced they were searching for him. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the King County Sheriff's Office announced detectives were looking for Michael Wearmouth and put out...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Mason County (Mason County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
My Clallam County
State Patrol provides update on officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County
Jefferson County, WA – We received an update Friday on the officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County last week. It reads;. “On September 23, Detectives from the Washington State Patrol, Mason County and Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the Brinnon Community Center on Highway 101 to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis was developed after interviewing civilian witnesses, witness officers, dispatch notes and physical evidence at the scene.
riviera-maya-news.com
Tulum motorist who killed motorcycle driver then tried to flee scene captured and charged with manslaughter
Tulum, Q.R. — A man who collided with a motorcycle driver in Tulum killing him has been formally charged. On Sunday, the FGE of Quintana Roo announced the charge of manslaughter against Sergio “G” for the September 28 accident. According to the State Attorney General’s Office, on...
q13fox.com
4 businesses caught in crossfire of shooting in Everett
Business owners say they are fed up with an apparent rise in violent crime, and a recent shooting sent bullets through four different businesses. Luckily, no one was injured.
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
Comments / 1