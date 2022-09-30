Read full article on original website
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Officer-involved shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says officers initially responded to the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace to a report of criminal damage around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. While responding to the scene, officials said...
Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of John Grubb Jr. held a candlelight vigil under the Polk-Quincy viaduct Sunday evening. TPD received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about suspicious items found under the bridge at the 200 block of SE Quincy. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. The man was later identified as Grubb Jr., 63.
Lawrence police shoot, kill armed man Sunday
A police shooting near E. 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence left one person dead. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has identified the man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during a burglary gone wrong as Michael S. Blanck, 43, of Lawrence. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that it has continued the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence that happened on Sunday night.
RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
Lawrence police shoot, kill person while responding to report of criminal damage Sunday
Lawrence police officers shot and killed a person they alleged was armed Sunday evening, authorities said. At about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of criminal damage in the 1700 block of East 21st Terrace, Lt. Myrone Grady, with the Lawrence Police Department, said in an email to media.
Nortonville man arrested in Atchison hit-and-run collision that left pedestrian seriously injured
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday evening hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to KAIR Radio. The arrested man was identified as Orie Holt, 35, of Nortonville. KAIR reports Holt was arrested Sunday afternoon and was booked into the...
Police arrest second Kan. suspect after shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a second suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent homicide on Saturday. Law enforcement officials said John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka, was identified as the deceased who was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka on Friday morning. Officials said on...
Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
Person shot and killed by police in eastern Lawrence, KBI says
Police shot and killed a person in eastern Lawrence Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of East 21st Street for a report of criminal damage, Lt. Myrone Grady said via email early Monday. That’s near East 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence.
RCPD investigates separate cases after nearly $10K in items stolen
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $10,000 in items was stolen in separate Manhattan crimes, RCPD has officers on the cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, officials were called to the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.
Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital after she was struck by a car late Sunday morning in North Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 11:55 a.m. at N .W. US-24 highway and Rochester Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010...
RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Atchison Police search for pedestrian hit-and-run suspect vehicle
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that left the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a pedestrian. The Atchison Police Department says that officials are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian over the weekend. APD said that...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
KCPD investigating double homicide following fire
UPDATE: Kansas City police have identified the victims in this fire as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma. ————- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to […]
Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe
OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe. KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
