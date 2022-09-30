ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Officer-involved shooting in Lawrence leaves one dead

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department says officers initially responded to the 1700 block of E. 21st Terrace to a report of criminal damage around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. While responding to the scene, officials said...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Family, friends host vigil for Polk-Quincy viaduct homicide victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family of John Grubb Jr. held a candlelight vigil under the Polk-Quincy viaduct Sunday evening. TPD received a call at 8 a.m. Friday morning about suspicious items found under the bridge at the 200 block of SE Quincy. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man deceased. The man was later identified as Grubb Jr., 63.
TOPEKA, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

KBI identifies man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during burglary gone wrong

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has identified the man fatally shot by Lawrence Police during a burglary gone wrong as Michael S. Blanck, 43, of Lawrence. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that it has continued the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting in Lawrence that happened on Sunday night.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after man punched, gun ditched, women jumped

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Manhattan are investigating after a man was punched in the face and a gun was ditched and two women were jumped. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, officials were called to the 600 block of N Manhattan Ave. in Aggieville with reports of a battery.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest second Kan. suspect after shooting investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a second suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD identify homicide victim found underneath Polk Quincy viaduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent homicide on Saturday. Law enforcement officials said John Grubb Jr., 63, of Topeka, was identified as the deceased who was found underneath the Polk Quincy viaduct in Downtown Topeka on Friday morning. Officials said on...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Homicide: Police ID body found under I-70 bridge as Kan. man

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have identified the victim as 63-year-old John Grubb Jr. of Topeka, according to Captain Jerry Monasmith. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Person shot and killed by police in eastern Lawrence, KBI says

Police shot and killed a person in eastern Lawrence Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of East 21st Street for a report of criminal damage, Lt. Myrone Grady said via email early Monday. That’s near East 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates separate cases after nearly $10K in items stolen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly $10,000 in items was stolen in separate Manhattan crimes, RCPD has officers on the cases. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, officials were called to the 600 block of S Seth Child Rd. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Woman injured after being struck by car Sunday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital after she was struck by a car late Sunday morning in North Topeka, authorities said. The collision was reported at 11:55 a.m. at N .W. US-24 highway and Rochester Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2010...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD responds to separate motorcycle, rollover crashes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Atchison Police search for pedestrian hit-and-run suspect vehicle

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison Police are searching for a suspect vehicle that left the scene of an accident after allegedly hitting a pedestrian. The Atchison Police Department says that officials are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian over the weekend. APD said that...
ATCHISON, KS
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCPD investigating double homicide following fire

UPDATE: Kansas City police have identified the victims in this fire as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen and 25-year-old Pablo Guzman-Palma. ————- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City homicide investigators were called to the scene of a deadly fire Saturday morning after KCFD found two victims. Kansas City police say just before 5 a.m., firefighters went to […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Emporia man arrested on possible DUI after crash near Olpe

OLPE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia man was arrested for a possible DUI when he crashed his vehicle near Olpe. KVOE reports that Devin Burris, 27, of Emporia was arrested and booked into the Lyon Co. Jail on suspicion of a DUI after an injury accident northwest of Olpe on Saturday, Oct. 1.
OLPE, KS

