ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Meet VIPER, the Hot Hollywood Hospitality Agency Powered by Female Entrepreneurs and Friends

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDLlX_0iHPf7ic00

The ecosystem of entertainment industry events, particularly behind the scenes, is a tricky one to navigate, clouded by smoke, mirrors, money and status. Onetime Bolthouse Productions interns Kelsi Kitchener and Celeste Durve, co-founders of VIPER (VIP Event Relations), saw through the lights and the fog, and made the decision to bet on their vision for a savvy team of young women to form a bespoke hospitality agency — focused on brand engagement and guest experience — without having to apologize for their age or their looks.

Relatively quickly, the duo became fixtures in Hollywood’s hospitality industry, collecting accounts that include SoFi Stadium ’s Bootsy Bellows Lounge and Nylon’ s Coachella party, managing luxury events for HBO, Amazon, Hulu, Fendi and Nars, and working with the likes of Kanye “Ye” West, Drake, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Miley Cyrus.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The duo’s offshoot offering Smart Is Sexy , a YouTube channel and podcast of the same name, now in its second season, is an inside look into the lives of Durve and Kitchener as they navigate entrepreneurship and dating, discussing topics from self-development to business to spirituality, with the occasional solo episode or guest interview.

“Celeste and I were always put at the front door for check-in for events, we had the personalities that you definitely would [pick] to greet people. So we got really good at seeing what was needed at that front door,” Kitchener explains of their time as interns who met in late 2014 in the Hollywood party-planning business. She and Durve both noticed that the lack of a dedicated team and efficient tools affected guests’ check-in experiences as they arrived at major industry events, as well as the overall tone of the night. “We came together and thought: ‘There has to be a better system for this that we can easily create.’ Bring in a group of girls, our own friends or people that we know, and kind of streamline this whole process.”

So, the two friends and female entrepreneurs followed their intuition that improvement was possible and launched VIPER in the spring of 2016, when Kitchener was 24 and Durve was 20.

“We were able to take a process that was usually run by a PA or an intern. And branded that front door with the ‘VIPER process,'” Kitchener says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clt0H_0iHPf7ic00
VIPER Hospitality group

Part of their approach to improving upon the check-in guest experience at the door was modernizing the now-archaic style of crossing off names with a highlighter, paper and clipboard. The duo brought in technology like iPads, new software and hotspots to run WiFi from, and found that things were getting easier — and events were getting more successful — as a result.

“When you’re moving so quickly, especially working events where the guest list has 2,000-plus people, there’s a lot of things you can run into, like when you’re constantly adding names to a guest list during an event but that can’t be synced across the board. So that’s really where we started: taking a look at the front door as a whole. [Asking] where can we make this better and more efficient for clients that are spending millions of dollars on an event,” Kitchener says, adding: “Your first impression is setting the tone for that entire event and for the guests’ experience throughout the entire event. So making sure that we were creating a seamless experience from the jump — so that the guest was never frustrated walking in and enjoyed their experience — was really important to us starting VIPER.”

In sum, VIPER offers front-of-house logistics and operations for events. They have a staff of independent contractors, some 120 young women (along with a 13-person management team) who all have a certain aesthetic that would not be an uncommon sight in an industry party or club’s private section (read: they are well-dressed and well made-up), who not only staff events, but also are available to work as brand ambassadors and atmosphere models.

“We noticed that people were just way more excited to talk to these beautiful, smart girls and give their information — we collect guest data on site on behalf of our clients — than to the men who own the company,” Durve says. “That’s like the one thing women get to have in this world: We’re more exciting to talk to. So we started playing on that.”

Earlier this year, VIPER handled 11 events over Super Bowl weekend (with a rare four in one night, which demanded a team of 130 staff members on deck). Two of them were for Revolve and h.wood’s “Homecoming Weekend” Super Bowl parties, which welcomed A-list names like Drake, Adele, Kendall Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Bieber (and saw tables selling for $40-$100K).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lJPW_0iHPf7ic00
VIPER Hospitality group

This fall, VIPER continues its presence at SoFi Stadium, one of the retainer clients Durve and Kitchener consult for on VIP guest experience; the group manages the field side Bootsy Bellows lounge for every Rams home game and concert, staffing everything from hosts to bottle service. And up next, VIPER will be curating guest experiences for a few participating designers in L.A. Fashion Week, beginning Oct. 6.

“[Consulting] is one of our favorite things to do because we get to be really creative and give our opinions, which is so unique because Kelsi and I sit at the most unique vantage point of the nightlife industry,” Durve says. “I always tell clients, if you work with one nightclub company or somebody who owns restaurants or hotels, they only work with their own brands. But since Kelsi and I focus on guest experience, we work with [different] brands and celebrities across the board, which really expands the way we see the industry. It expands our network, it expands our knowledge. We’re not limited to just one sector.”

The jump from what the duo thought would only be a side hustle and turned into a bonafide hospitality agency was not necessarily a straight road. Says Durve: “It was not easy. We were super young but I think being that young and being slightly naive about what it would take was actually so beneficial for us because we just decided to move on it. We really operated by just doing things — they didn’t have to be perfect. We both just decided to make that sacrifice to commit to it long term. So when we would get money from events, we would put all of it back into the company and reinvest it.”

Durve says skepticism of their venture at the beginning was high (detractors predicted they’d last three months), noting that “nightlife is such a man’s world, women just didn’t have a place in it.”

“You could be a bottle server or you could come in with a promoter,” she says. “But that was really where it ended for you.” In the beginning, Durve and Kitchener, who often work 12- to 14-hour days, would close out events at 2 a.m. and sit at a diner until the wee hours of the night, strategizing on how to improve their business. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they were forced back to the drawing board and decided to expand the services their team offers: cocktail servers, consulting, brand ambassadors and the like.

“We didn’t take salaries for four years and instead paid our team very competitively because it’s important to us that women also make good money in this industry,” Durve says. “Because we did that, now they’re happier at work… Their energy on site is really good, and so clients are actually getting a better product.” The company’s employee retention rate is strong: Many of the women who work for VIPER, always seen in the brand’s trademark “VIPER black” outfits, have been with Durve and Kitchener for roughly five years.

The company is relatively racially diverse too, which is still considered unique in the luxury lounge and club world of Los Angeles. “As the VIPER brand grew, we started deciding what was cool,” Kitchener says. “We all knew how bad racism was in that Hollywood nightlife space. But now when you walk into a VIPER door, the whole team is diverse. We’ve actually reversed that [trend], which is really amazing and important.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eq405_0iHPf7ic00
VIPER hospitality group’s Kelsi Kitchener and Celeste Durve

Though the company doesn’t have an office space, they do have a content studio for filming and a range of their other projects. Recently, VIPER launched the branch of their business that offers casting for brands, video and photo shoots and content creation using their on-staff talent.

Interestingly, and perhaps ironically, Durve and Kitchener are not really into socializing in L.A.’s nightlife scene. “Being two young girls, we didn’t have the luxury of being the party girls as well as running a company,” Kitchener says. Their idea of a fun night out is dinner and drinks at one of their favorite restaurants around the city: Pace, Marvin, Gjelina or Sunset Tower Bar.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Questlove and Black Thought Know Much More Than Music

For six hours a day, five days a week, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter can still be found in the halls of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, working on bits with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and leading the show’s house band, The Roots, for their 13th year running. (The band itself has been around for three decades.) But the hip-hop pioneers, friends since high school, also spend this time getting an education in the entertainment industry, and it’s apparent they pay attention in class. The initial forays under their Two One Five production company resemble those of the savviest...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Film Fest: Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, Will Receive Discovery Award, Record Live Episode of THR’s ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast

The musician and actor Colson Baker — who is better known by his stage-name Machine Gun Kelly, or MGK — will receive the SCAD Savannah Film Festival’s Discovery Award on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 27, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively report. Earlier in the day, he will be interviewed in front of a festival audience by yours truly for THR’s Awards Chatter podcast. On the podcast, the 32-year-old will discuss his colorful life, varied career and the film he is bringing with him to the fest, Tim Sutton’s Taurus, on which he served as an executive producer and in which...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Adele
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death

The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan on Her Netflix Movie Comeback: “Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle”

Is a Lohanaissance soon to be upon us? Once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, carrying films like Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and reaching the A-list with 2004’s Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s trajectory was soon violently derailed by addiction and a party-girl lifestyle that her made her a TMZ mainstay. Her last studio films came in 2007 with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)

Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Viper#Female Entrepreneurs#Fashion Week#Friends#Bolthouse Productions#Viper Lrb Vip#Hbo#Bidding Process#Smart Is Sexy
The Hollywood Reporter

Madame Wu, Famed Southern California Restaurateur, Dies at 106

Madame Sylvia Wu, whose iconic restaurant Madame Wu’s Garden served Hollywood A-listers for decades, has died. She was 106. According to the Los Angeles Times, the famed restaurateur died on Sept. 29. More from The Hollywood ReporterBert Fields Remembered: Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Katzenberg and More Pay Tribute to Late Attorney at Power-Packed Memorial ServiceSacheen Littlefeather, Who Delivered Marlon Brando's Oscar Rejection Speech, Dies at 75Antonio Inoki, Japanese Wrestler and Politician, Dies at 79 When Wu, her husband and their three kids moved from New York to Los Angeles, she was shocked to find inauthentic Cantonese dishes in the city,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Shakes Up ‘Armor Wars’: Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has shaken up its Armor Wars project, and now what was to have been a series for Disney+ will be redeveloped as a feature film. The move essentially pushes back the title further down the development slate.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2' Sources say the studio was committed in getting the story told the right way and in that process realized that a feature was better suited for the project....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lea Michele Talks ‘Funny Girl’ Broadway Revival, Performs “People” on ‘Tonight Show’

Lea Michele dropped by The Tonight Show to promote the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The 36-year-old Glee alum sat down with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday to discuss her starring role as Fanny Brice in the critically acclaimed theater production and later delivered a mesmerizing performance of the Funny Girl number “People.”More from The Hollywood ReporterScott Rudin, Broadway Ad Agency Drop Dueling Legal Claims Over Allegedly Owed Payments'Phantom of the Opera' Sees Box Office Jump After Broadway Closing Announcement'Raising Kanan' Star Patina Miller on Portraying Complicated Mothers, the Shakespearean Feel of 'Power' and What the Media Misunderstands About the Series “I’ve...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The “Juicy Dress” and More Costumes That Turn Ana de Armas into Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

For BAFTA-nominated costume designer Jennifer Johnson (I, Tonya), working on Blonde was all about authenticity. Armed with a directive from writer-director Andrew Dominik — who would not approve a creation unless it was a perfect match — everything from the shades of Marilyn Monroe’s pink opera gloves to the placement of a pocket needed to be exact. Archival photos and films proved invaluable for the design of 100-plus costumes for Monroe along with those for 1,800 extras and supporting characters (including Joe DiMaggio, John F. Kennedy and Arthur Miller), which were a mixture of vintage and made-from-scratch items. Taking her cues...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard, Lily-Rose Depp in Talks for Robert Eggers’ ‘Nosferatu’ Remake

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp are in talks to star in Robert Eggers’ long-gestating Nosferatu remake, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.   Skarsgard is set to play the titular vampire character in the reboot of the 1922 classic horror pic by German director F. W. Murnau, while Depp will also star. Eggers’ Nosferatu will retell the Gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Barbarian' Crashes the Gate With $10M Opening'Barbarian' Review: A Gleefully Gonzo Horror Flick'The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bert Fields Remembered: Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Katzenberg and More Pay Tribute to Late Attorney at Power-Packed Memorial Service

Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman and Jeffrey Katzenberg were among the Hollywood luminaries who paid tribute to Bert Fields, the power lawyer who died in August at age 93, at a memorial service held Sunday at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Fields’ client Cruise, who appeared via video, shared how he met the lawyer — whom he referred to as the most interesting man in the world — at a dinner in 1989 with his Rain Man co-star Dustin Hoffman, another Fields client.More from The Hollywood ReporterSacheen Littlefeather, Who Delivered Marlon Brando's Oscar Rejection Speech, Dies at 75Madame Wu, Famed Southern California...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Laura Marano to Be Honored With Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award at Beverly Hills Gala

Actress and performer Laura Marano has been selected to receive the Cameron Boyce Pioneering Spirit Award at the 13th annual Thirst Gala and 2nd annual Legacy Ball on Oct. 15. The event marks the second year in a row that the Thirst Project and Legacy Youth Leadership organizations have teamed to host a fundraiser, following last year’s online event that raised a collective $300,000. More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Sets Interactive Romantic Comedy 'Choose Love,' Laura Marano to LeadCameron Boyce's Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He "Wasn't Going To Be His Usual Self" in Thriller 'Runt''Runt' Trailer: Late Cameron...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Hocus Pocus 2, A Friend of the Family, Entergalactic and the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards. Hocus Pocus 2 premiereMore from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online and Shop the Best Sanderson Sisters-Inspired Merch'Hocus Pocus 2' Review: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back in Disney+'s Nostalgia-Heavy SequelMeryl Streep Credits Robert De Niro for Inspiring Acting Career: "He's Been My Beacon for 50 Years" Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy premiered their highly anticipated Disney+ sequel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Dua Lipa Invests in Hair Care Brand Dizziak

LONDON — What comes after the fatigue of celebrities launching beauty brands?. The answer is investing in real businesses with a structure and science behind it to back up the products. Loretta De Feo, founder of London-based hair brand Dizziak has revealed that Dua Lipa is now an investor...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Fest Sets Full Lineup Including Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All,’ Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking’

AFI Fest — the Los Angeles film festival set for Nov. 2-6 this year and headquartered at TCL Chinese Theater — has announced its full lineup including screenings of Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, Sarah Polley’s star-packed Women Talking, and Chris Smith’s documentary Sr. about the life and career of Robert Downey Jr.’s indie film pioneer father. In all, the program features 125 films of which 53 percent are directed by women, 32 percent by BIPOC filmmakers and 11 percent from LGBTQIA+ helmers. The roster is comprised of seven red carpet premieres, six special screenings, 12...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New this week: Lena Dunham, Mila Kunis and Charlie Puth

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Lena Dunham adapts Karen Cushman's young-adult novel in "Catherine Called Birdy," a spirited medieval coming-of-age tale about a 14-year-old girl named Birdy (Bella Ramsey) in medieval England. Her father (Andrew Scott) wants to marry her off for some much-needed money, but Birdy's plans repeatedly foil him. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr called the film "part 'Bridget Jones's Diary,' part Mel Brooks and all joy." Though still playing in select theaters, "Catherine Called Birdy" begins streaming Friday on Prime Video.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy