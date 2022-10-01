THO - Free Report) delivered a comprehensive beat for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $5.15 per share, which comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues and gross profits from North American Motorized RVs segment. This marked the 10th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line soared 25% from the year-ago profit of $4.12 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,821.7 million for the quarter under review, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,792 million. The top line also increased 6.4% year over year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO