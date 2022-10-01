ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Zacks.com

Thor (THO) Q4 Earnings Breeze Past Estimates, Surge Y/Y

THO - Free Report) delivered a comprehensive beat for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 31, 2022). The recreational vehicle (RV) maker posted adjusted earnings of $5.15 per share, which comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.13. This outperformance can be largely attributed to higher-than-anticipated revenues and gross profits from North American Motorized RVs segment. This marked the 10th straight earnings beat for Thor. The bottom line soared 25% from the year-ago profit of $4.12 per share. The company registered revenues of $3,821.7 million for the quarter under review, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,792 million. The top line also increased 6.4% year over year.
Zacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 3rd

CCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days. Coastal Financial Corporation Price and Consensus. Coastal Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Coastal Financial Corporation Quote. Now Inc. (. DNOW...
Zacks.com

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

JBL - Free Report) : This company which provides manufacturing services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days. Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus. Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote. Jabil...
Zacks.com

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

UPST - Free Report) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com

Bear of the Day: Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Down nearly 50% in 2022, it’s been a harsh road for the Zacks Retail – Apparel and Shoes Industry. Further, the industry is currently ranked in the bottom 17% of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a stock's price movement can be attributed to its group,...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Zacks.com

Factors Likely to Decide Rite Aid's (RAD) Fate in Q2 Earnings

RAD - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 29, before the opening bell. The drugstore retailer is likely to have witnessed top and bottom-line declines in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss...
Zacks.com

Why Allete (ALE) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest...
Zacks.com

Carlisle (CSL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

CSL - Free Report) closed at $280.41, marking no change from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the diversified manufacturer had lost...
Zacks.com

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

NEM - Free Report) closed at $41.76, marking a -1.02% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%. Heading into today, shares of the gold and copper miner had gained...
Zacks.com

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

FTCH - Free Report) closed at $7.45, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost...
Zacks.com

Do Options Traders Know Something About Hecla Mining (HL) Stock We Don't?

HL - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com

Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AMPS - Free Report) closed at $11.01, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.12% in the...
