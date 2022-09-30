ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pavement Closes Out Four-Night New York Stand With Tight, Deep-Diving Set: Concert Review

Back in the day (“the day” being the 1990s), Pavement became so typecast as a cliché-lambasting, anti-rock band that they never really got credit for what a great rock band they were — and, as their ongoing 30th-ish anniversary tour shows, still are. The stereotypical scrawny, bookish, indie vibe and image of the group’s early records had become so cemented that few seemed to notice how tight and accomplished they became after drummer Steve West joined the group in 1993. Although they always downplayed their ability to “rock out” and still do, when the band locks in on hypnotic grooves while...
WUSA

'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed

Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
WUSA

Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood

Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
WUSA

'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar

Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
WUSA

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Blake Shelton

The Voice coaches panel got a bit of a shake-up this season, and Gwen Stefani has some questions. Namely, about why she can't sit next to her husband, Blake Shelton!. "How come they never put me and Blake next to each other?" Gwen wondered between performances during Monday's Blind Auditions. For season 22, John Legend was moved to Kelly Clarkson's former seat on the end of the panel, while new coach Camila Cabello found herself in the "married couple sandwich" between Blake and Gwen.
WUSA

'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)

Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
WUSA

Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
