Shawn Mendes on How He's Feeling After Canceling His World Tour to Focus on His Health (Exclusive)
Shawn Mendes opened up about his mental health this week after the sudden cancellation of his Wonder World tour this summer, telling ET he now feels more relaxed ahead of the premiere of his new movie, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. "It doesn't feel like such high pressure," Mendes told ET's Rachel...
Tia Mowry Annouced She And Husband Cory Hardrict Are Calling It Quits
Tia Mowry filed irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.
Pavement Closes Out Four-Night New York Stand With Tight, Deep-Diving Set: Concert Review
Back in the day (“the day” being the 1990s), Pavement became so typecast as a cliché-lambasting, anti-rock band that they never really got credit for what a great rock band they were — and, as their ongoing 30th-ish anniversary tour shows, still are. The stereotypical scrawny, bookish, indie vibe and image of the group’s early records had become so cemented that few seemed to notice how tight and accomplished they became after drummer Steve West joined the group in 1993. Although they always downplayed their ability to “rock out” and still do, when the band locks in on hypnotic grooves while...
H.E.R. Details History-Making Casting As Belle in Upcoming 'Beauty and the Beast' Special (Exclusive)
H.E.R. is gearing up to show the world a new take on Belle. The singer and actress is set to play the iconic Disney princess in ABC's forthcoming live-action/animated Beauty and the Beastspecial, and she is looking forward to the experience. The celebrated musician performed at the charity gala The...
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film
Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie. Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged,...
'Firefly Lane' Season 2 Release Date and First Look Revealed
Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke are back for a supersized final season of Firefly Lane. On Monday, Netflix revealed the hourlong drama will be broken up into two parts for its second and last season, which will feature 16 episodes. Part 1, consisting of eight episodes, will drop Friday, Dec. 2 and Part 2, featuring the final eight, will premiere in 2023.
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Support Kanye West at Balenciaga Show in Paris
Though Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian's romance is over, he's still getting some love from her famous family. The 45-year-old rapper surprised fans over the weekend when he walked in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show. Sitting in the front row were his former sisters-in-law, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner....
Watch Behati Prinsloo Support Adam Levine Backstage at Charity Event Amid Scandal (Exclusive)
Behati Prinsloo is standing by her husband, Adam Levine, in the wake of his cheating scandal. In exclusive ET footage, the couple was spotted backstage at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation’s "The Event" fundraiser at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas over the weekend. The couple is seen...
Post Malone Opens Up About His 4-Month-Old Daughter and the Hardest Part About Fatherhood
Post Malone is loving fatherhood! In a new interview with GQ, the 28-year-old rapper gushes about his 4-month-old daughter. “It is great,” the “Circles” rapper said when asked how he is enjoying his latest role. “It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now. She’s huge, she’s super tall, and she’s such a legend and I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”
Kanye West Arrives at Balenciaga Fashion Show with Children Ahead of Walking the Runway
Family full of fashion! Kanye “Ye” West had his four kids on hand as he attended the Balenciaga spring/summer fashion show on Sunday in France. The 45-year-old rapper arrived with his and Kim Kardashian’s children, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, prior to the start of the show.
Victoria Beckham Posts Pics With Brooklyn and Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Amid Rift Rumors: 'I Love You All'
Victoria Beckham is putting feud rumors to rest when it comes to her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. The 27-year-old wife of Victoria's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, attended Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show over the weekend along with the rest of the Beckham family. Nicola and Brooklyn rocked matching jeans and black...
Kelsea Ballerini Says She's on an 'Active Healing Journey' Following Divorce From Morgan Evans
Kelsea Ballerini’s latest chapter is about making big life decisions. On top of celebrating the release of her latest album, Subject to Change, the 29-year-old is also mourning the end of her marriage to fellow country singer, Morgan Evans. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that,...
'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Clarifies Comments About Divorce: 'I Made an Unintentional Mistake'
Danielle Ruhl is owning up to her mistakes. The Love Is Blind star took to her Instagram Stories early Monday morning to set the record straight after a since-deleted video of her talking about her divorce from co-star Nick Thompson made headlines. "I'm seeing my last Story in the media,"...
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Reveal the 'Big Bang Theory' Episode That Started Their Real-Life Romance
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki are kissing and telling! The former Big Bang Theoryco-stars are opening up like never before about their on and off-screen romance as part of a new oral history on the iconic sitcom. In a joint interview for the book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive,...
'Bachelorette' Alum Garrett Yrigoyen Is Engaged to Alex Farrar
Wedding bells will be ringing for Bachelorettealum Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée, Alex Farrar. The reality star took to Instagram Sunday to share a carousel of photos from his proposal on a boat in San Diego. "Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much...
'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Wonders Why She Can't Sit Next to Blake Shelton
The Voice coaches panel got a bit of a shake-up this season, and Gwen Stefani has some questions. Namely, about why she can't sit next to her husband, Blake Shelton!. "How come they never put me and Blake next to each other?" Gwen wondered between performances during Monday's Blind Auditions. For season 22, John Legend was moved to Kelly Clarkson's former seat on the end of the panel, while new coach Camila Cabello found herself in the "married couple sandwich" between Blake and Gwen.
Maren Morris Shows Off Hilarious Height Difference in Viral Pic With Shaquille O'Neal
Maren Morris and Shaquille O'Neal make quite the pair!. The pint-sized country star and the larger-than-life NBA legend posed together for a hysterical photo op in Las Vegas over the weekend, smiling backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena for the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's "The Event" fundraiser. Shaq positively towers...
'Blue's Clues' Movie Trailer Brings Hosts Steve, Joe and Josh Together for NYC Adventure (Exclusive)
Blue's Clues is hitting the Big Apple in Blue's Big City Adventure and bringing some fan favorite faces along for the trip!. In the new trailer for Blue's first feature-length film, debuting exclusively with ET, Nickelodeon's beloved pup heads to New York City with Josh Dela Cruz. The trip quickly takes a turn when Josh realizes that he's forgotten his handy dandy notebook at home, while their animated household pals make the journey to track them down and return the notebook.
'House of the Dragon' Recap: Most Shocking Fan Reactions to Rhaenyra’s Relationship Choices in Episode 7
Despite a major time jump that included marriages and several children for both Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith), the two characters found themselves in a very similar situation on the latest episode of House of the Dragon. Betrayal, incest, in-fighting and maneuvering for the Iron...
Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
