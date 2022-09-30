ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

New Phoenix Suns big Jock Landale making early impression on Devin Booker

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQnKs_0iHPdK2O00

Jock Landale will not only play his first preseason game Sunday with the Phoenix Suns against a familiar team — the Adelaide 36ers, but also reunite with one of Australia’s greatest players in Andrew Gaze.

“I care a lot about the NBL and all its success,” said Landale, who led Melbourne to the 2021 NBL Championship and was named NBL Grand Final MVP.

“To be able to bring them out here on the world stage and give those guys a taste, first and foremost, of what it’s like to be in this league and playing in front of these crowds is fantastic.”

Gaze planned to travel with the 36ers to America as he’s representing Australian Made, a promoter of products made in Australia.

An NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, Gaze said he coached Landale before Landale went to play college ball at St. Mary’s in California.

“I’ll be honest, I’m astounded with the way he’s progressed,” Gaze said. “I think at the time, he was at a stage of his life where he had great DNA. Really good size, was a decent athlete, but perhaps wasn’t taking care of his body like he should. He wasn’t working as hard as he could, but then when he went to St. Mary’s things really clicked for him. He had this level of dedication and commitment.”

The 6-11 Landale was named WCC Player of the Year his senior season in 2017-18.

After playing overseas in Serbia, Lithuania, Australia and Japan, Landale signed a two-way deal with the Spurs in 2020-21.

“I saw Jock a little bit last year before the Olympics just to catch and see how things were going,” continued Gaze as Landale won a bronze medal representing Australia in the Tokyo Olympics.

“He’s trying to forge a career and he’s under no illusions that he’s got a lot of work to do to establish himself and get with the right team with the right set of circumstances where he can get an opportunity.”

Landale averaged 4.9 points in 54 games as an NBA rookie, but San Antonio traded him to Atlanta as part of the Dejounte Murray deal at the start of free agency.

Then Phoenix acquired Landale in a trade with Atlanta for cash considerations.

Landale saw this as an even greater opportunity to play. So far in training camp, things are going even better than he planned in Phoenix.

“It’s a hell of an organization,” Landale said. “The people in here are high character people and as far as finding enjoyment, I always go home and talk with my fiancée and my parents and mates about the level of passion and commitment and joy I’m getting out of the game right now is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Maybe Phoenix is that right team.

“Hopefully he can find a role,” Gaze said.

He’s already got an early endorsement from Suns All-Star Devin Booker.

“I’ve enjoyed playing with Jock,” Booker said. “He’s making the right plays out there. He’s one of the few players on the team I haven’t seen the most of. He’s been very impressive.”

Initiate offense

Chris Paul plays point guard as if he was born with the ball in his hands, but the 12-time All-Star is more than open to others initiating the offense.

“I’m excited about it,” Paul said. “It’s something that we’ve been talking about actually for a couple of years. The only way you get better at something like that is actually incorporating it. Mikal (Bridges) has been bringing it up. Book. Obviously, it’s going to be situations I still play point guard, but ways to get off the ball and just change things up a little bit.”

Paul played off the ball a bit last season, but may do it even more with Booker, Bridges and even Cam Johnson handling the ball more.

Williams has called for Johnson and Bridges to get familiar with three to four plays to avoid thinking as much.

“We talk to our guys a ton about making plays and not running plays,” Williams said. “When you’re bringing the ball down the floor, you want to be able to make plays, especially when the defense is pressuring you.”

Williams said these on-ball experiences in camp have made Johnson and Bridges likely more appreciative of how Paul handles running the show.

“I think this is the most I’ve had the ball in my hands,” Bridges said. “I can’t have it too much because we got guys like C and Book, but it’s been good.”

For subscribers: Moore: Suns' Williams, Ayton must work together on rift

On the mend

Williams comparing Josh Okogie to arguably the greatest athlete that ever lived – Bo Jackson – sounded crazy at first.

Then Williams said Okogie ran 20 miles per hour during team testing.

OK. That’s comparable.

However, Okogie has been dealing with a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according to team officials.

“It’s hard,” Williams said. “When you’re new, some of our guys have been in our system and still look at me kind of funny when I call out a play that we haven’t run in a while or a concept. So, when you haven’t had reps, it can put you way behind. From that standpoint, we’ve got to be aware of that, but also keep feeding him as much as we can on the side so when he does step out there, he’s somewhat prepared.”

The Suns have an open practice Saturday at Footprint Center before opening their four-game preseason schedule Sunday against the 36ers.

They play their final preseason game on Oct. 12 against Sacramento and open the regular season a week later versus Dallas. Both games are at Footprint Center.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Half Of The Lakers Roster From Last Season Is No Longer In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers had a very terrible season in 2021-22, missing the play-in tournament and winning well under 40 games in the entire season. The team had a lot of issues, Russell Westbrook's poor play and Anthony Davis' injuries being prime among those, but that wasn't the only thing wrong with the Lakers last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Shaquille O'Neal Interested in Buying the Suns with Jeff Bezos: 'I Would Gladly Like to Talk to Him'

Shaquille O'Neal has expressed interest in partnering with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a possible bid to buy one of his former basketball teams. Talking to TMZ on Saturday, the NBA icon, 50, talked about potentially buying the Phoenix Suns, a former team of his that will partly be up for sale given Robert Sarver's plans to sell following his one-year suspension after an independent investigation found the team's owner "engaged in conduct that clearly violated common workplace standards."
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard issues message for NBA teams

Dwight Howard remains 0-for-30 with NBA teams this offseason, but he is not quitting just yet. The eight-time All-Star center Howard took to Instagram on Saturday with a message for the entire league. Howard posted a video of himself vigorously riding a stationary bike and put in the overlay caption “when you’re in the best shape of your life but still a free agent.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
California State
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Andrew Gaze
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Phoenix Suns#The Phoenix Suns#The Adelaide 36ers#Australian#The San Antonio Spurs#Wcc Player
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Darvin Ham dropping big hint about Lakers’ starting lineup this season?

New Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham may be tipping his hand early. Ham told reporters on Friday that there has been one particular starting lineup that he has used in training camp the most often thus far — Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Damian Jones. Ham did add however that he has not yet decided on a five-man group, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy