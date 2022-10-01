ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

foxla.com

New claim to be filed in death of LAPD officer Houston Tipping

LOS ANGELES - The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping are filing a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorneys also say they hope to show new videos...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend

An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

1 killed in OC freeway crash possibly triggered by wrong-way driver

TUSTIN, Calif. - A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

In Depth: Preps for fire season

LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal interviews Chief Kristin Crowley, of the L.A. City Fire Dept. She talks about her experiences as Los Angeles’s first female fire chief and the challenges and gratifications of the job. They discuss fire preparedness in the city, and the various "tools" that the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars

Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Family chased by gun-wielding driver

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

89-year-old hang glider rescued after crashing into San Bernardino Mountains

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An 89-year-old man was rescued from the side of the San Bernardino Mountains after his hang glider crashed, according to police. Susumu Sagara of Glendale arrived at Marshall Peak in the San Bernardino Mountains Saturday to launch a hang glaider. Shortly after he took off, he crashed his hang glider into the side of the mountain, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Witnessess called the crash in to authorities.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in LA County soar to record highs

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6.466 Monday, topping the previous high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, increasing $1.22, including 1 cent Sunday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor

Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
OXNARD, CA

