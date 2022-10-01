Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
foxla.com
New claim to be filed in death of LAPD officer Houston Tipping
LOS ANGELES - The attorneys of the family of late Los Angeles Police Department officer Houston Tipping are filing a new claim against the city of Los Angeles in connection with his accidental death during a training exercise in May. The attorneys also say they hope to show new videos...
signalscv.com
Firefighters encounter third riverbed/wash fire this weekend
An approximately quarter-acre fire broke out in the Santa Clara Riverbed just east of an Interstate 5 overpass near Magic Mountain Parkway at around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, according to Melanie Flores, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire was right next to the Santa Clara River...
foxla.com
1 killed in OC freeway crash possibly triggered by wrong-way driver
TUSTIN, Calif. - A person was killed in a traffic crash Sunday on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin, involving at least two vehicles and possibly triggered by a wrong-way vehicle, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway, in the area of the conversion...
Unsolved Episode 307 - Laundromat Execution / Front Yard Assassin
There are more than 10,000 unsolved crimes in Southern California, most of which are homicides. This week, Steve Gregory looks into two of those cases with the hope that someone will come forward with new information that will help detectives solve them.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District
LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
foxla.com
Man who nearly struck pedestrian killed in downtown Los Angeles: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - A man who almost struck a pedestrian was shot and later died at a hospital after getting into an argument with the pedestrian and four other men in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Sunday...
Video shows fight that led to fatal stabbing in LA's Fashion District
Disturbing new video shows the events that led up to a deadly stabbing in downtown LA's Fashion District.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
foxla.com
In Depth: Preps for fire season
LOS ANGELES - Segment One: Hal interviews Chief Kristin Crowley, of the L.A. City Fire Dept. She talks about her experiences as Los Angeles’s first female fire chief and the challenges and gratifications of the job. They discuss fire preparedness in the city, and the various "tools" that the...
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
foxla.com
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA, police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - A woman is recovering from an apparent concussion after an unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles where a man on an electric scooter threw a fire extinguisher at her head. Police are now looking for the scooter driver. The attack happened around 11 a.m. along Pico Boulevard...
NBC Los Angeles
Five Homes in Simi Valley Targeted by Burglars
Five homes in the Montaire Estates neighborhood in the Simi Valley were targeted by burglars early on Sunday, with two of those homes now missing items. Officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to each of the five homes, all near Flanagan Drive and Indian Terrace Drive. Residents in...
signalscv.com
Family chased by gun-wielding driver
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a gun-wielding woman at approximately 11 a.m. at the Mobil gas station on the 27700 block of McBean Parkway on Sunday. The victims, a couple and their pregnant daughter, said they were driving home from the farmers market when a white four-door...
foxla.com
Thieves break into 2 Simi Valley homes, try to break into 3 more in same night: Police
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - Police in Simi Valley are searching for two men they say are responsible for two burglaries and three attempted burglaries in the same neighborhood Sunday. Police responded to calls at five separate residences in the Montaire Estates in Simi Valley overnight, around 3 a.m. Sunday. According...
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
foxla.com
89-year-old hang glider rescued after crashing into San Bernardino Mountains
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An 89-year-old man was rescued from the side of the San Bernardino Mountains after his hang glider crashed, according to police. Susumu Sagara of Glendale arrived at Marshall Peak in the San Bernardino Mountains Saturday to launch a hang glaider. Shortly after he took off, he crashed his hang glider into the side of the mountain, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Witnessess called the crash in to authorities.
Average gas price in Los Angeles County approaches record high
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County moved within three-tenths of a cent of the record Sunday.
foxla.com
Gas prices in LA County soar to record highs
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6.466 Monday, topping the previous high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, increasing $1.22, including 1 cent Sunday...
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
