SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - An 89-year-old man was rescued from the side of the San Bernardino Mountains after his hang glider crashed, according to police. Susumu Sagara of Glendale arrived at Marshall Peak in the San Bernardino Mountains Saturday to launch a hang glaider. Shortly after he took off, he crashed his hang glider into the side of the mountain, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Witnessess called the crash in to authorities.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO