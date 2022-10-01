SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.

