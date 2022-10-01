Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Illinois COVID-19 case rate down, 493,000 people have received new bivalent booster
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC reported Friday that there are no counties listed at high risk for COVID-19 for the first time since the middle of May. There are now only 20 counties listed at the medium-level risk for COVID. IDPH reported 10,945 new confirmed and probable cases since last Friday. The agency said that is the lowest number of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
WIFR
More than $800K in IDOT grants awarded to local planning efforts
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local planning projects were awarded funding for efforts to advance long-range transportation goals in Illinois. The Winnebago County Highway Department will receive $574,060 and Region 1 Planning Council will receive $237,719 for respective projects as part of the Illinois Long Range Transportation Plan. Gov. JB...
WIFR
Wood stoves in high demand, can help lower energy bill
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the temperatures drop in Illinois, residents’ utility bills rise. But there is a cost-effective, energy-efficient alternative people can buy for their homes. Gas prices are soaring not just for your car but for your home, too. What was 53 cents a year ago is...
Comments / 0