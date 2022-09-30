Kwasi Kwarteng has blamed the “pressure” of the Queen’s death for mistakes in the mini-budget which has plunged the Tory party in crisis.“We had a nation in mourning and then, literally, four days after the funeral we had the mini-budget,” the chancellor said.“It was a high speed, high pressure environment and we could, as David Cameron used to say, have prepared the pitch a bit better.”Mr Kwarteng also sparked fresh confusion over his next financial statement, saying: “It’s going to be 23 November,” – despite the Treasury briefing it has been brought forward to October.And he said the scrapping...

POLITICS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO