Alleged rapist in custody after victim shoots him following attack
TULSA, Okla. — Warning: this article contains descriptions of sexual assault. A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say his alleged victim shot him in the foot. Officers responded to a shooting Sunday afternoon near MLK Boulevard and E. 56th Street N. When they arrived, officers found Wilfredo Gomez with a gunshot wound.
Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly killing stepfather
Authorities say a man has been arrested following the death of his stepfather in Tulsa.
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
Daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney booked into jail days after stabbing father
TULSA, Okla. — The daughter of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler has been booked into jail days after stabbing her father, according to jail records. Jennifer Kunzweiler is facing a domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon complaint and threatening a violent act, according to jail records.
Teen fatally shot at Tulsa high school; witness says everyone ‘scattered’ after hearing gunshots
A 17-year-old is dead, and another is injured after a shooting at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, high school homecoming football game. One witness described hearing several gunshots and seeing people scatter. Police are still searching for a suspect. KJRH reports.Oct. 2, 2022.
Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man
Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
Tulsa police ask for help identifying person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a person of interest from a financial crime. Police say the person is suspected of using a stolen credit card to make $1,500 in purchases. If anyone recognizes the person, please contact Detective Shaw by...
Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday. Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game. Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported...
Lawyers claim evidence was 'suppressed' in 1998 Oklahoma murder trial
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly two and a half decades, two Tulsa lawyers have filed for post-conviction relief, alleging evidence was suppressed in the 1999 trial of April Wilkens. The case has never been about who killed Terry Carlton. Wilkens admitted to shooting her ex-fiancé. Her claim of...
TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax
The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
TPS school officials respond to McClain’s deadly school shooting calling for unity
TULSA, Okla. — There’s a call for unity as the McClain and north Tulsa community deal with the aftermath of the shooting at McClain high school. The shooting happened near the football field at McClain while the players were on their field at the end of the homecoming game with Miami. The violent incident left a 17-year-old dead and another 17-year-old injured.
Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
TPS mother says son is suffering mentally after allegedly being attacked by a school dean
TULSA, Okla. — A mom has filed a police report after alleging her son was physically assaulted by a dean in a Tulsa Public School. Lynnette Parker said it happened in May 2022, and is still waiting for answers from Tulsa Public Schools (TPS). “I be having headaches and...
Police: One dead, another wounded in shooting at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said one person is dead following a shooting at McLain High School Friday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., TPD officers responded to McLain High School near 49th and N Peoria Ave for reports of a shooting. When TPD officers arrived, they found...
Tulsa County Deputies Give Free Self-Defense Training For Realtors
Tulsa area relators are learning to fight back and defend themselves if they are ever attacked. Tulsa-based reality group HomeSmart TuCasa Realty, reached out to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to make sure relators, especially women, in their office felt safe. "I want to be able to defend myself if...
Pedestrian Hit, Injured By Allegedly Impaired Driver On I-244
Authorities said a person who was repairing his truck on the side of I-244 Sunday evening was hit and injured by an allegedly impaired driver. Tulsa Police, OHP and EMSA all responded to reports of a crash on I-244 just east of Mingo around 6:50 p.m. Police said a truck...
Two arrested in trailer theft
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting
Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
Large Fire In Sand Springs Consumes Entire 2-Story Home
No one is hurt after a large two-story house fire in Sand Springs around 7:15 Sunday morning. Firefighters say two people were sleeping when the smell of smoke woke them up. They say they couldn't get out of their room, so they climbed out to a balcony where tow neighbors grabbed a ladder to help them and their dogs.
