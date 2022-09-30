ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Cameron, OK
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Search For 2 Who Allegedly Robbed, Shot Man

Tulsa Police are searching for two people who robbed and shot a man at a convenience store near East Admiral Place and South Harvard Avenue on Monday morning. According to police, officers were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and found a man who had been shot in the foot. Police say the victim described the two people who robbed him as a couple of juvenile males.
TULSA, OK
Cameron
KTUL

Lawyers claim evidence was 'suppressed' in 1998 Oklahoma murder trial

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After nearly two and a half decades, two Tulsa lawyers have filed for post-conviction relief, alleging evidence was suppressed in the 1999 trial of April Wilkens. The case has never been about who killed Terry Carlton. Wilkens admitted to shooting her ex-fiancé. Her claim of...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TCSO: Alleged Incident At State Fair A Hoax

The alleged incident that happened at the Tulsa State Fair Saturday night has been confirmed as a hoax, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said there was no gunfire, and no guns have been taken from anyone who was at the fair.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man says juveniles shot him in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the foot after he said two juveniles stole from him. Police said around 5 a.m. they found one man with a gunshot wound to his foot near East Admiral Place and North Harvard Avenue. The victim said two...
TULSA, OK
#Violent Crime
news9.com

Tulsa County Deputies Give Free Self-Defense Training For Realtors

Tulsa area relators are learning to fight back and defend themselves if they are ever attacked. Tulsa-based reality group HomeSmart TuCasa Realty, reached out to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office to make sure relators, especially women, in their office felt safe. "I want to be able to defend myself if...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
NewsBreak
KRMG

Two arrested in trailer theft

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Police arrested two people in Mayes County but say the trailer they stole will likely get spotted in Tulsa. Taylor Ables and Bobby Joe Johnston were arrested for stealing a trailer from Café 33 in Perkins last Wednesday. Police say the trailer was likely...
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Bristow man convicted of attacking stepson with machete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a Bristow man of attacking his stepson with a machete on May 21, which ultimately led to the loss of the victim's right eye, U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said. Millard Ray Laskey, 52, was found guilty Wednesday of assault with a...
BRISTOW, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting

Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Large Fire In Sand Springs Consumes Entire 2-Story Home

No one is hurt after a large two-story house fire in Sand Springs around 7:15 Sunday morning. Firefighters say two people were sleeping when the smell of smoke woke them up. They say they couldn't get out of their room, so they climbed out to a balcony where tow neighbors grabbed a ladder to help them and their dogs.
SAND SPRINGS, OK

