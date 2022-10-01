ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Mermaidcore Next Up? Beauty Looks From Milan Fashion Week Hinted So

By Sandra Salibian
 2 days ago

The hype for the upcoming live-action movie “The Little Mermaid” didn’t go unnoticed in Milan. As some designers subtly hinted to the marine creature in their collections, so did makeup artists and hair stylists, but with different approaches.

After all, who has seen a mermaid? At Blumarine, Inge Grognard and Anthony Turner joined forces for the most immediate — and easy to replicate — interpretation, with the former covering faces and bodies in subtle sparkle and the latter opting for extra-long, wavy manes, braiding tresses here and there, too.

At No. 21, Turner added a few splashes in his process, sending models down the runway with soaked hair to embody more sensual, grounded sirens rather than mythological figures. At Luisa Beccaria, side-parted manes came with little surprises, as tiny stones and metal rings were woven into the hair.

Ariel heads popped up at Marco Rambaldi, while blue haircuts stood out at Diesel and Blumarine. The aquatic theme took an all-blue yet essential turn also in the bold, flashy lips seen at Dsquared2 and Etro. GCDS turned siren eyes blue, while at Versace, the gothic makeup had iridescent touches that Ursula would have thumbed up.

Elsewhere, metallic effects and sparkle ruled in different forms, from the silver eyes at Jil Sander to the glittery undereyes seen at Andreadamo. Maybe mermaids don’t need it, but for party animals on earth the idea of turning dark circles into a beauty feat will come like a siren song.

