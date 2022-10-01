Read full article on original website
Stacey Abrams accused of using "black trauma" to get votes
Democratic nominee for Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams, Trayvon Martin-Jim Crow tweet draws criticism. "Stacy Abrams is lagging in poll numbers for her gubernatorial re-match against Brian Kemp. A Fox News poll has her 7 points behind the incumbent governor among likely voters. Abrams enjoys 91% party loyalty: however, she’s still underachieving with Black voters", according to Fox.
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
Georgia Republicans and Democrats agree: Dobbins needs a new mission
Democrats and Republicans don’t agree about much in election season. But Georgia’s congressional delegation joined forces Friday to push for a new mission for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Cobb County. All 16 Georgians in the U.S. House and Senate – eight Republicans and six Democrats – signed...
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
GOP attacks Georgia's Abrams on voting as judge rejects suit
ATLANTA — (AP) — When Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia governor's race to Republican Brian Kemp four years ago, she didn’t go quietly. She ended her campaign with a nonconcession that acknowledged she wouldn't be governor, while spotlighting her claims that Kemp had used his post as secretary of state to improperly purge likely Democratic voters. Abrams founded Fair Fight Action, a group focused on fair elections, which within weeks filed a wide-ranging federal lawsuit alleging "gross mismanagement" of Georgia's elections.
School Choice Issues Blurring Party Lines in Heated Georgia Superintendent Race
Among the six candidates the Georgia Association of Educators endorsed for statewide office, all were Democrats, save one: Republican schools Superintendent Richard Woods. The two-term incumbent’s support of a controversial new “divisive concepts” law that restricts what teachers can say about race and diversity in the classroom was apparently less worrisome to the union than […]
WBUR
Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia
The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
Darkened skin in anti-Abrams ad racially charged, 'pernicious,' political analyst says
ATLANTA — Viewers of negative political ads in Georgia may notice something: The bad guys in the ads always seem to look a little worse than the good guys or gals. And when race is introduced, it gets complicated. Democrat Stacey Abrams, running for governor, is warmly lit in...
wabe.org
Georgia Schools Superintendent candidate Alisha Searcy sets the record straight on party alliance
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Searcy is running for Georgia state school superintendent on the Democratic ticket. But Searcy recently took to Facebook, venting that she feels “ostracized and excluded” by her own party, just weeks out from the Georgia midterm elections. The Georgia Association of Educators even...
MotorAuthority
Rivian loses Georgia tax breaks for second plant
Rivian has lost some tax breaks associated with a $5 billion vehicle plant the company plans to build near Atlanta, Georgia. The key issue deals with property taxes connected with the land on which the plant would be built. Under the current deal, Rivian would lease the land from the state, and as a result avoid paying regular property taxes.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Washington Examiner
Report: Atlanta unemployment rebounds while other Georgia cities continue to struggle
(The Center Square) — While Atlanta’s unemployment rate has largely bounced back following the COVID-19 pandemic, two other cities in Georgia are more affected by the nation’s ongoing economic woes, a new analysis revealed. WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked 180 cities nationwide — including the Georgia...
WTVC
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce
District 14 Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce in Floyd County Superior Court on Wednesday saying that the marriage is “irretrievably broken," the Rome News-Tribune reports. He motioned to have the divorce filed under seal. “The petitioner shows that he expects there will be...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned
Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
fox5atlanta.com
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M
ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch. Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.
Georgia mom and substitute teacher files lawsuit after being fired over religious beliefs
Lindsey Barr spoke out about the books her children were being read in the school library, and said she was fired because of it. Now she is suing.
wuga.org
Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program
Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
