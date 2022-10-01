Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced 7 years for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2 million
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman originally from Arizona has been sentenced in Shelby County for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. Adalinda Saucedo, 28, was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison on Thursday. According to information presented in court, on Jan. 24, an agent with...
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high. Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so...
Memphis tour bus group mistaken for migrants in Massachusetts
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tour gone horribly wrong. A group of Memphians, on a tour of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, were confronted by an off-duty national guardsman who mistook the group for a busload of migrants. Four of the women who were on that bus sat down with Action...
A closer look at Amendment 1 or ‘Right to Work’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are nearly one month away from heading back to the polls for the November 4 mid-terms. Tennesseans will have to vote on four different amendments. If Amendment 1 is passed, the long-time Tennessee law would be added to the state constitution. “It’s appalling to me...
