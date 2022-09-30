The Ames football team dismantled Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln on homecoming night in Ames on Friday by a score of 42-13. A Nevada team ranked fifth in Class 3A won a 17-12 battle over rival Ballard, and Gilbert dropped a 28-25 heartbreaker to Algona in area high school football last week. Roland-Story remained perfect in 2A District 7 with a 42-29 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden, Collins-Maxwell suffered a 63-16 to a Baxter team ranked seventh in 8-player, and Colo-NESCO earned an 82-48 victory over Dunkerton.

AMES, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO