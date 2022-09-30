Read full article on original website
Related
Scarlet Nation
What they said: Kirk Ferentz talks loss to Michigan
I'm never discouraged by our players. I thought the effort was there. I thought we had a good week of preparation and practice. I thought the guys were wired in, and we knew what we were up against, what we had to do today to be successful. Credit our opponent; they did a good job of setting the tone and made it difficult for us in offensive and defensive phases, special teams maybe not as much, but they did a good job there. As crazy as it may sound, from where I stood, I thought our guys played hard and I saw some growth in our football team. Time will tell. We'll go from there. We'll look at the tape tomorrow. We'll go back and lick our wounds a little bit, hopefully learn and grow. We'll move forward on Monday, and that's our plan right now. We have a bye week coming up after this, and we've known that, and our request to our players is be focused on these six weeks, the six-week block, and we'll figure things out afterward, and that's our plan, and I'll open it up for questions.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa Wave: Michigan participates in tradition for first time since inception
The Iowa Wave is known as one of the best traditions in college football. With the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital peeking over Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to the hospital after the end of the first quarter and wave to cheer up sick children that are staying there.
Daily Iowan
Former Power Five quarterbacks weigh in on Iowa football’s offense, play of senior Spencer Petras
Iowa football’s offensive woes in 2022 have been well-documented. The Hawkeyes currently rank last in the 131-team FBS in total offense. Iowa’s passing attack is rated 124th nationally, and the Hawkeyes’ ground game isn’t much better, sitting at 115th. Iowa is averaging 131 passing and 232.5...
saturdaytradition.com
Social media hammers Iowa's offense for disastrous 4th-down play call
Iowa is getting drilled by Michigan at home in Week 5, and the Hawkeyes are headed to their second loss on the season. The Hawkeyes were mounting one comeback attempt in the fourth quarter, but it came crashing down in disastrous fashion. After rolling all the way down the field...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Iowan
Photos: Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff pregame show
Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff hosts an NCAA football pregame show on the lawn by Hillcrest and Petersen Residence Hall at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Iowa and Michigan face off at Kinnick Stadium Saturday at 11 a.m.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
Detroit Lions defense has a personnel and talent problem as much as anything
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn deserves ample blame for his unit’s woes, but he’s also not the general manager. Matt Patricia was a supposed defensive guru from his time as Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator. He of course tore down the Detroit Lions’ defense to its inept nubs over less than three seasons as head coach, leaving an epic building job behind.
Detroit Pistons: “Jump on the bandwagon now.”
The Detroit Pistons are just a day away from preseason basketball and according to coach Dwane Casey, the time to get on board is now. Casey spoke to the crowd before the Pistons’ open practice, laying out some expectations for the season and some of the things the team hopes to achieve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Flint-area football highlights: Durand beats Gladstone in battle of unbeaten top 10 teams
FLINT – Durand remained unbeaten Friday and moved within one more victory of a showdown against perennial Flint-area power New Lothrop for the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship. Charlie Rawlins rushed 17 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 28-24 victory over previously unbeaten Gladstone, which was ranked No....
How the Detroit Tigers can get the most out of Miguel Cabrera in 2023
Miguel Cabrera won’t be a huge burden to the Detroit Tigers if they use him correctly. Last week, it was offically announced that Miguel Cabrera would be returning to the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season, to some fans’ dismay and other fans’ joy. The fans that were happy with this announcement think he should able to go out on his own terms, while the other camp thinks he is a liabality and a waste of a roster spot, both of which are sound arguments.
National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 — and it's time to celebrate
If you love pierogi, it’s time to grab a half-dozen or more and honor the much-loved Polish dumplings. National Pierogi Day is Oct. 8 and an area pierogi shop is marking the occasion. In honor of pierogi's own special day, the Pietrzyk Pierogi shop at Detroit’s Eastern Market will offer a special on its numerous varieties. On Saturday, at Pietrzyk Pierogi you can buy eight pierogi for $8. Cooked pierogi normally are $9 for four. ...
wcsx.com
Longtime Detroit Radio Personality Carl Coffee Passes Away at 73
WRIF favorite Carlton Eugene Coffey of Arcadia Township, passed away on September 24, 2022. He was 73. Coffey, of course, was once a beloved part of the WRIF. Meltdown posted a tribute to Coffey, stating, “I woke to the news that we’d lost a true radio legend, Carl Coffee. I didn’t know Carl very well, but working across the hall from him for a few years, I have nothing but positive things to say about him. He was always very nice, and seemed to have a lot of respect for me…as I did for him.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
thelivingstonpost.com
Man flagging down help, struck, critically injured in Fowlerville crash
A 22-year-old Fowlerville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman Saturday at the intersection of Nicholson and Van Orden roads in Handy Township. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene at approximately 8:30...
FanSided
288K+
Followers
545K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0