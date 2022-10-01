Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler
A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bullard Chamber seeks talent to showcase at Red, White and Blue Festival
The Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for local talent to submit information to perform at the Red, White and Blue Festival in November. In the search for talent, festival Coordinator Lauren Kindle said there are no parameters. Singers, dance teams and other performers are welcome. “We have so...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pets in the Park fundraiser brings four-legged friends to Tyler park
The annual Pets in the Park fundraiser Saturday at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park catered to four-legged best friends with games, vendors and pet activities. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, a shelter in Tyler that has been open for several decades, held the event. “Pets in the Park is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tyler area public safety roundup Sept. 26- Oct. 3
Coverage of an East Texas swift-water and flood rescue team, an indicted constable who wants his suspension lifted and several other items in this look back at our recent public safety coverage. Originally published on tylerpaper.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
ETCOG announces 2023 board, executive committee officers
The East Texas Council of Governments has announced its Fiscal Year 2023 board of directors and executive committee members. The ETCOG Board of Directors appoints the Executive Committee, which is responsible for establishing the policies, programs, and services on behalf of the board for the 14-county region, which includes Smith County.
Comments / 0