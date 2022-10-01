Next Year’s Met Gala to Honor Karl Lagerfeld

The 2023 Met Gala will celebrate the work of Karl Lagerfeld , it was announced Friday.

The German-born couturier was known for his time at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe before his death in 2019 at the age of 85.

The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala , will take place on Monday, May 1, 2023, in keeping with the star-studded event’s first Monday in May tradition.

The theme, as usual, is also borrowed from the spring exhibit running at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2023 the Costume Institute will present an exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty .

The exhibit, according to the museum, will focus “on the designer’s stylistic vocabulary as it was expressed in through lines—aesthetic themes that appear time and again—in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019.” Additionally, the show will highlight Lagerfeld’s “unique working methodology.”

The exhibit, presented at The Met Fifth Avenue in the Tisch Gallery, will showcase roughly 150 pieces as well as Lagerfeld’s sketches. A Line of Beauty is set to run from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

“Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific, and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as for his legendary persona,” Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, said. “This immersive exhibition will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation.”

The Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu curator in charge, Andrew Bolton, added, “The exhibition will explore Lagerfeld’s complex working methodology, tracing the evolution of his fashions from the two dimensional to the three dimensional. The fluid lines of his sketches found expression in recurring aesthetic themes in his fashions, uniting his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion.”

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter.