ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Next Year’s Met Gala to Honor Karl Lagerfeld

By Hilary Lewis
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

The 2023 Met Gala will celebrate the work of Karl Lagerfeld , it was announced Friday.

The German-born couturier was known for his time at Chanel, Fendi and Chloe before his death in 2019 at the age of 85.

The Costume Institute Benefit, also known as the Met Gala , will take place on Monday, May 1, 2023, in keeping with the star-studded event’s first Monday in May tradition.

The theme, as usual, is also borrowed from the spring exhibit running at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In 2023 the Costume Institute will present an exhibition titled Karl Lagerfeld : A Line of Beauty .

The exhibit, according to the museum, will focus “on the designer’s stylistic vocabulary as it was expressed in through lines—aesthetic themes that appear time and again—in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019.” Additionally, the show will highlight Lagerfeld’s “unique working methodology.”

The exhibit, presented at The Met Fifth Avenue in the Tisch Gallery, will showcase roughly 150 pieces as well as Lagerfeld’s sketches. A Line of Beauty is set to run from May 5 through July 16, 2023.

“Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific, and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as for his legendary persona,” Max Hollein, the Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, said. “This immersive exhibition will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation.”

The Costume Institute’s Wendy Yu curator in charge, Andrew Bolton, added, “The exhibition will explore Lagerfeld’s complex working methodology, tracing the evolution of his fashions from the two dimensional to the three dimensional. The fluid lines of his sketches found expression in recurring aesthetic themes in his fashions, uniting his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion.”

This article was originally published by The Hollywood Reporter.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Met Gala 2023 Theme To Honor Karl Lagerfeld: Everything We Know

The late Karl Lagerfeld will be the man of the evening at the 2023 Met Gala. This year’s theme and exhibit will honor Karl, who passed away in Feb. 2019 at the age of 85. For years, Karl has been regarded as one of the top designers in the industry, working for brands like Fendi and Chanel, and eventually creating his own Lagerfeld line. Karl often attended the Met Gala over the years, and will now be cemented in the event’s history. Learn more about this year’s event, which will, as usual, take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week

After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week.In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.But when Wintour walks to the other side of the catwalk to greet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Madonna

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lourdes Leon sat front row with her mom Madonna at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Lock&Key” songstress and Madonna dressed in all black looks down to their shoes in sleek fashions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Zendaya Suits Up in Sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps with Law Roach for Valentino’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Zendaya embodied logomania for Valentino’s Spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. While arriving at the show on Sunday afternoon, Zendaya posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach. For the occasion, the “Spider Man” star wore a sheer catsuit covered in crystal “V” logos. Giving her ensemble a burst of slick glamour was an oversized black blazer, covered in the same V-shaped logos — a Valentino signature under Pierpaolo Piccioli — in embroidered sequins, complete with a matching set of micro-length shorts. Finishing her ensemble was a set of sparkling black chandelier earrings, featuring dark crystal fringe hanging from Swarovski-encrusted Rockstud post studs. Roach also dressed in all-black, pairing a 3D flower-accented coat with a leather Rockstud clutch.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Has Another Marilyn Monroe Moment with Lace Corset Dress and ‘Dolce & Gabbana Pizza’

Kim Kardashian is continuing to pay homage to Marilyn Monroe this year — though her latest venture looks a little different. In a new black-and-white video shared on Instagram, the Skims founder poses in the back of a limousine while paparazzi crowd the slightly rolled-down windows. Kardashian steals glances, laughs and feigns nonchalance towards them in a tousled blonde wig — similar to Monroe herself — while opening a “D&G”- printed box to pick up and eat a slice of pizza.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#German#Chanel#The Met Fifth Avenue#The Tisch Gallery#French
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots

Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Billboard

Kanye West Models in Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week Show Wearing a Balenciaga Mouth Guard

Who bridge the gap between The Gap and Balenciaga? Kanye West opened Balenciaga’s Summer ’23 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (Oct. 2). The rapper — who was the first model to hit the dystopian-themed runway — made his debut by tromping through the mud in a ready-to-wear black hoodie worn over a Balenciaga baseball cap of the same shade. His look also included an oversized security jacket, baggy leather moto jeans and a Balenciaga-branded mouth guard. Related John Legend Explains How He & Kanye West 'Elevated' Each Other's Debut Albums With the 'Merging of… 10/03/2022 The runway presentation marked Ye’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
veranda.com

Everything We Know About the Met Gala 2023

New details about the 2023 Met Gala have finally been revealed. Organizers of the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute—or as some like to call it, "fashion's biggest night out,"—announced its theme on Friday morning at a press conference during Paris Fashion Week. Here's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
wmagazine.com

Valentino Puts a Haute Spin on Logomania at Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week finally feels like it’s starting to wind down, with just one day of shows left on the calendar. Valentino is always a highlight of the week—not just because it’s one of the biggest presentations, but because of all the high-wattage celeb power it brings to Paris; and the crowd outside Valentino’s venues seems to get bigger and bigger each season. The spring 2023 collection debuted in the Carreau du Temple, as fans screamed out for Zendaya in the streets. Here’s everything else you need to know about Valentino spring 2023.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HelloGiggles

The 2023 Met Gala Theme Is Here and It’s a Chic Tribute to Celebrated Designer

The countdown to the 2023 Met Gala is officially underway as organizers for The Costume Institute Benefit announce next year’s theme: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The annual spring exhibition, which will run from May 5 through July 16, will honor the work of the late designer, who forever changed the fashion landscape while working as a creative director at Chloé, Fendi and most notably, Chanel. Lagerfeld was also renowned for his eponymous label, which he founded in 1984.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row

Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Christian Louboutin Held His Spring Summer 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show on Top of the Eiffel Tower

It was a feat only Mr. Louboutin could pull off. While other designers were getting back into the swing of Paris Fashion Week returning to well-worn venues, Christian Louboutin took things up a few notches — or a few hundred feet, to be more accurate. The French designer held his spring summer ’23 collection presentation atop the Eiffel Tower for an event that was quintessentially Louboutin in showmanship, drama and performance. It was also très français. Once guests arrived to the first level of the tower, they were escorted into the private Gustave Eiffel room decked out in plush red seating and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kanye West’s Polarizing Yeezy SZN 9 Included 3D-Printed Boots Created Over the Weekend With Zellerfeld

The headlines coming out of Kanye West’s YZYSZN 9 presentation in Paris today have been focused on the shocking “White Lives Matter” T-shirts worn by the rapper-turned-designer and several others. There was, however, new footwear revealed during the polarizing presentation. Technology company Zellerfeld confirmed via statement following the show that it helped produce a version of the YZY boot that was worn today, which does not have an official name. Zellerfeld said in its statement that the boots are the same ones that have been circulating online since the first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop. The tech company also stated that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy