Spokane County, WA

Deputies arrest man suspected of shooting gun in parking lot dispute

By Will Wixey
 2 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Deputies arrested a man suspected of firing a gun in a dispute over a parking spot.

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Spokane Valley and Spokane County deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a parking lot on North Pines Road and East Grace Lane.

Deputies located three rifle casings near a Dodge truck. There were no victims or suspects at the scene. Deputies were unable to find any witnesses either.

Deputies followed the Dodge truck and stopped the driver at 1st and Pines. The driver told deputies he was the victim of the incident, and that a man fired a rifle in his direction three times after he moved items out of a parking space.

He says the man pointed the gun at him but was aiming more toward the ground. The victim said he didn’t want to pursue charges because he felt the man was trying to scare him and not actually shoot him.

The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Armail K. Porter, was arrested at his apartment. Deputies who searched Porter’s apartment say they found a loaded rifle magazine, but the rifle itself was not located.

Porter was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and aiming/discharging firearms.

