foxla.com
'Murdered over a wig:' LA store owner killed trying to stop shoplifters; 2 teens arrested
LOS ANGELES - New details have been released in the stabbing of a Fashion District store owner in downtown Los Angeles – who possibly may have been murdered over a wig. Tommy Lee immigrated to the United States from South Korea and owned a wig shop in the Fashion District for about 20 years.
news3lv.com
Suspect in PnB Rock's murder to be extradited to Los Angeles
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A suspect in the murder of rapper PnB Rock made his first appearance in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after recently being arrested here. A judge signed off on Freddie Trone’s extradition to Los Angeles during a quick hearing. Trone blocked his face...
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown was father of 3 children with another on the way: Family
A local rapper known as Half Ounce was fatally shot in Koreatown. He was a father of three children with another on the way, family members told Eyewitness News.
54-year-old man booked in stabbing death of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles.
Two Teenagers Arrested in Downtown LA Stabbing Death
A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were in custody Sunday in the stabbing death of a 56-year-old man in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
KTLA.com
Video surfaces showing moments before fatal DTLA stabbing; 2 teens arrested in killing
One day after a man in his 50s was fatally stabbed in downtown Los Angeles, new video shows the moments leading up to the attack. The stabbing at Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street near the Fashion District happened around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, and police believe the fatal altercation began as an argument between the victim, 56-year-old Du Lee, and a couple.
foxla.com
Woman victim of unprovoked attack in West Los Angeles
A brazen attack in West LA was caught on surveillance video. A woman was attacked by a man driving a scooter.
foxla.com
Rapper Half Ounce shot dead in Koreatown while on the phone with his pregnant wife
Half Ounce, a rapper from Inglewood, was shot and killed in Koreatown as he was walking home Monday night, his family confirms to FOX 11. The gunman remains on the loose.
5 wanted in fatal shooting of driver who nearly hit one of them with his car in downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles after getting into an argument with a pedestrian he almost hit with his car and several other people.The shooting happened at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday in an alley at 15th and Alameda Streets, an LAPD dispatcher said. A man driving in an alley almost struck a pedestrian, who was with four other males.All five got into an argument with the driver, and one of them pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The group ran off immediately after the shooting.The 37-year-old driver was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name has not been released.It's not known if the shooting was gang related.
LAPD investigate suspicious item found on train tracks in Boyle Heights
Authorities are investigating a suspicious item found on the train tracks in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the scene near the 2400 block of Eighth Street after learning that a suspicious item had been seen. The area was cordoned off for investigators, who retrieved the item and found no evidence of explosive materials. They cleared the scene at around 3:45 p.m. and indicated that there was no further threat in the area.
Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East L.A.
Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
3 arrested in Long Beach home invasion robberies that used woman as bait on social media dating apps
Police say they have arrested who trafficked a woman and used her as bait to find people they could rob on a social media dating app.Vincent Lindsey, 24, of Las Vegas; Tyheam Charles Boyce, 26, of Palmdale, and Marcos Lamar Wesley, 30, of La Mirada, were arrested last month in connection with the case. A search warrant served on a La Mirada location, where Wesley was arrested, turned up an assault weapon believed to be used in the robberies, according to Long Beach police.Long Beach police say they first got reports of two similar home invasion robberies in Long Beach...
Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing of girlfriend in East Los Angeles
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in East Los Angeles last week, officials announced Monday. The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. Sept. 30 in the 100 block of South Townsend Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim, 45-year-old Milagros Medina was found with […]
Woman, 42, Reported Missing in East Los Angeles
Authorities today sought the public's help to locate a 32-year-old woman with schizophrenia who was last seen in East Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Court documents detail final moments of PnB Rock’s life
LOS ANGELES – Court documents detail the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock at a South LA eatery Sept. 12. The filing gives the most accurate account of what led to the encounter with his killers that was captured on multiple surveillance cameras in and around the Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles where he was dining with his girlfriend.
Shots reportedly fired at police officers in Willowbrook
Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at police officers in Willowbrook. Santa Monica Police Department officers were in the area of 120th Street and Willowbrook Avenue for an undisclosed investigation when they were reportedly fired upon by someone on the street. It was not immediately clear if the officers returned fire or if anyone was struck by gunfire. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were also on scene to assist in the investigation. A perimeter was set up in the area as crews worked to survey the area and speak with potential witnesses. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
2urbangirls.com
Homeless couple shot, wounded at Metro Westlake/MacArthur Park station
LOS ANGELES – A homeless man and woman discovered they were wounded after hearing gunshots at the Metro Westlake/MacArther Park Purple Line Station, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 10:08 p.m. Sunday at the station at 651 S. Westlake Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Departments Operations Center.
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
Man shot and killed at dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana; LAPD detectives investigating
LAPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a dispensary near a synagogue in Tarzana.
Oxygen
