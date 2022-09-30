Read full article on original website
Equestrian Takes Down Top-Ranked Oklahoma State
STILLWATER, OKLA. –No. 4 SMU took down the top-ranked and defending national champion Oklahoma State Cowgirls 10-9 Saturday at the Pedigo-Hull Equestrian Center. The Mustangs snapped Oklahoma State's 16 home meet winning streak and earned SMU its third consecutive victory against the Cowgirls. The last time SMU defeated the No. 1 team in the country was last season when SMU took down OSU 10-5.
