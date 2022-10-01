ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

MiddleEasy

Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments

Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
Tri-City Herald

Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize. But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back. Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.
MMA Fighting

UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Sporting News

Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali

Pro wrestling icon and MMA pioneer for Antonio Inoki recently passed away at the age of 79. Yahoo Japan confirmed the news following his battle with multiple health problems. A multi-time world champion, Inoki was a larger-than-life figure who helped shape combat sports to what it is today. He was considered ahead of his time due to his realistic style of fighting in a wrestling ring, as well as innovative performances against all types of fighters.
MMA Fighting

Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself

Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
BoxingNews24.com

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo next Saturday, Oct.8th

By Dan Ambrose: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora will be defending his interim WBC junior middleweight title against Carlos Ocampo this Saturday night, October 8th, on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The televised portion of the event kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET.
mmanews.com

Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status

Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
Boxing Scene

Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview

It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
MMA Fighting

‘Stay home bro’: Fighters react to Mark Zuckerberg’s private show at UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg’s presence at UFC Vegas 61 was difficult to ignore. The Facebook czar was omnipresent figure on Saturday at the UFC APEX, as the UFC shut down the venue to the public with the exception of Zuckerberg and his cohorts, ultimately giving them a private show headlined by Yan Xiaonan’s narrow majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.
UFC

