ESPN
Anderson Silva is not just another MMA fighter taking on Jake Paul in boxing
Followers of MMA need no introduction to Anderson Silva. But for those combat sports fans who follow just boxing as well as those social media mavens drawn to boxing merely by the presence of YouTube personality Jake Paul, there is much to know about Silva, who will face Paul in a boxing ring on Oct. 29 in Phoenix.
Xiong Jing Nan Beats Angela Lee In Controversial Thriller At ONE on Prime Video 2, Claims ‘Bias’ After CEO’s Comments
Xiong Jing Nan handed the second defeat to Angela Lee in their trilogy fight at ONE on Prime Video 2. Nan claimed ONE is biased towards Lee after the controversial decision. Xiong Jing Nan took on Angela Lee for the third time in the headlining bout of ONE on Prime Video 2 this past Friday. The two ladies had previously shared the circle on two occasions, going level with a win each. In a hard-fought thriller that went the distance, Nan came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
Tri-City Herald
Matchup Roundup: New UFC and Bellator fights announced in the past week (Sept. 26-Oct. 2)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize. But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back. Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC or Bellator.
Sporting News
Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo date, start time, odds & card for 2022 boxing title fight
One of boxing's fastest-rising stars is ready to finish off 2022 on a high note. Sebastian Fundora defends the interim WBC super-welterweight title against Carlos Ocampo on October 8. The fight takes place inside the Home Depot Center in Carson, California. Fundora made his pro debut in 2016. After fighting...
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Sporting News
Combat sports world reflects on the life of Antonio Inoki, an MMA pioneer famous for first-of-its kind fight vs. Muhammad Ali
Pro wrestling icon and MMA pioneer for Antonio Inoki recently passed away at the age of 79. Yahoo Japan confirmed the news following his battle with multiple health problems. A multi-time world champion, Inoki was a larger-than-life figure who helped shape combat sports to what it is today. He was considered ahead of his time due to his realistic style of fighting in a wrestling ring, as well as innovative performances against all types of fighters.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Bellator 286 today? Schedule, main card start time for Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics
A Bellator original is looking to hold onto his status as an elite champion within the featherweight division. Patricio "Pitbull" Freire will defend his title against Adam Borics at Bellator 286 on Saturday, Oct. 1. Freire made his Bellator debut in 2010. The three-time Bellator featherweight champion lost the title...
UFC schedule: Every upcoming fight card, time, location, odds and how to watch
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
ESPN
Jingnan Xiong tops Angela Lee by unanimous decision in ONE Championship main event
Jingnan Xiong nearly finished Angela Lee several times in a dominant first round and then did enough the rest of the way to earn a unanimous-decision victory Saturday in the main event of a ONE Championship card in Singapore. With the victory, Xiong retained her ONE women's 125-pound title and...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Krzysztof Jotko submitted by Brendan Allen for first time since 2014 | UFC Vegas 61
Brendan Allen became the first fighter to submit middleweight veteran Krzysztof Jotko since 2014 earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at UFC Vegas 61 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when Allen secured a first-round rear-naked choke finish. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 61 On ESPN+
Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins scratched from UFC Fight Night 211
Just hours before they were set to make their walk to the cage, a pair of light heavyweights will have to wait. The fight between Maxim Grishin (32-9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and Philipe Lins (15-5 MMA, 1-2 UFC) has been scratched at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC officials announced the cancellation during the broadcast on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC vet Alex Nicholson gets demolished in Russian four-ounce glove boxing match, Mike Perry blames himself
Mike Perry is taking the blame for Alex Nicholson’s rough night in Russia. A 32-year-old UFC and PFL veteran, Nicholson suffered a brutal loss at the hands of Vagab Vagabov on Friday, getting outclassed and knocked out late in the opening round of a boxing match held in a cage and contested with four-ounce gloves, which took place in the main event of the REN TV Fight Club Super Series in Moscow.
UFC Fight Night 211 Recap: Yan Outpoints Dern in Spirited Headliner
Yan showed improved grappling skills in fending off submission ace Dern over the course of five rounds in Las Vegas.
BoxingNews24.com
Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo next Saturday, Oct.8th
By Dan Ambrose: Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora will be defending his interim WBC junior middleweight title against Carlos Ocampo this Saturday night, October 8th, on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park, in Carson, California. The televised portion of the event kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET.
mmanews.com
Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status
Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
Boxing Scene
Shields-Marshall (Really This Time), Wilder Returns: October Preview
It’s been a long time since the US had the best heavyweight in the world, more than a generation now. Even falling short of being the best of his time, there’s no denying Deontay Wilder has been a spark for his era, providing the thrill of wondering what will happen when his right hand lands.
MMA Fighting
‘Stay home bro’: Fighters react to Mark Zuckerberg’s private show at UFC Vegas 61
Mark Zuckerberg’s presence at UFC Vegas 61 was difficult to ignore. The Facebook czar was omnipresent figure on Saturday at the UFC APEX, as the UFC shut down the venue to the public with the exception of Zuckerberg and his cohorts, ultimately giving them a private show headlined by Yan Xiaonan’s narrow majority decision win over Mackenzie Dern.
