theshafterpress.com
Community Calendar - Sept. 29, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ANNOUNCEMENTSANNOUNCEMENTS. NEW: Homecoming –...
theshafterpress.com
Kiwanis honor some Terrific Kids
The Shafter Kiwanis Club honored a group of Richland School District students at their recent meeting held at the Shafter Veterans Hall. Each school in the district nominates a student or students that best exemplify the character trait that is the theme for that month. This month the theme was Thoughtfulness.
theshafterpress.com
Wasco loses a beloved friend in Stephen Janzen
Stephen Lee Janzen came from a well-respected family in Wasco. A public servant, he was active in the City Council and served as mayor. After a life of many accomplishments, he passed earlier this month at the age of 80. Janzen was born in Wasco in 1942, the oldest child...
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Kern High, Fairfax school districts under microscope — and for good reason
Two local school districts find themselves under public scrutiny. Let's start with the Kern High School District, which recently gave a lesson to all other districts in how not to handle a crisis. After a recent community meeting at North High School on the dangers of fentanyl, parent Jennifer Essex was livid.
theshafterpress.com
Headlines in History - Sept. 29, 2022
Shafter Public Works moved from its James Street location to the newly renovated City Hall at the Old Shafter Courthouse on 336 Pacific Ave. Shafter and Wasco High football teams infamous rival games were almost a half a century in. Shafter High with 26 wins and Wasco High with 25 wins were on the record in 1981.
Bakersfield Police Department to hold National Night Out event at Yokuts Park
BPD is inviting the community to join them at Yokuts Park to see resource booths and displays, and meet with officers.
Howard trial begins Tuesday, supporters plan courthouse rally
Wendy Howard, the Tehachapi woman accused of killing her ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees in 2019 is set to face a jury on Tuesday, October 4th.
thesungazette.com
Goshen to be developed west of Hwy 99
For the first time, developers are targeting land west of Highway 99 on the outskirts of Goshen for future industrial growth. This field crop ag land is being promoted for its proximity to Highway 99 and 198 – key arteries for the logistics industry that is already filling up the Visalia Industrial Park. Developers have millions of square feet on the drawing board on hundreds of acres in the city of Visalia.
Visitors head to fairgrounds for final day of the 2022 Kern County Fair
Pie Guy Contact information for pie deals at the end of the article. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s that time of the year after weeks of fun and greasy food the Kern County Fair is getting ready to close up shop and move out until next year. The fun and excitement the Kern County Fair […]
Week in Review: Opioids in schools, inflation relief checks and more
These were the biggest stories in Kern County this past week.
theshafterpress.com
Death Notices - Sept. 29, 2022
Aristeo Gaudencio Garcia, 63, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 20, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Noe Cantu, 42, of Wasco, passed away Sept. 20, in Wasco. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco. Fidel M. Gomez, 82, of Shafter, passed away Sept. 22, in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter. Paul William Slevkoff...
Fast Casual
Mr Pickle's adding up to 20 locations
California-based Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has added a franchisee — Hungry Hospitality — to its family. The father-son team of Woody and Jason DeMayo, as well as Jason's lifelong friend and colleague, Eli Illishah, have taken ownership of the Mr. Pickle's Fresno restaurant at 7967 N. Blackstone Ave. The trio plans to open up to 20 locations in Los Angeles and the Fresno/Bakersfield areas over the next seven years, according to a press release.
Bakersfield Channel
Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair
Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
theshafterpress.com
Arrest Report - Sept. 29, 2022
Guadalupe Maria Vasquez, 27, was arrested on Lerdo Highway and Zerker Road for driving without a driver’s license, proof of financial responsibility and unregistered vehicle. Maria Garcia, 46, of Shafter, was arrested in the 200 block of State Avenue for driving without a driver’s license and maintaining lighting equipment....
thesungazette.com
Local children’s museum offers Halloween treats without the tricks
ImagineU Children’s Museum announced their annual, family-friendly Village Halloween event on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is outdoors, free to the community and will be located at the museum on 210 N. Tipton Street in Visalia. “We’ve been doing it for multiple years, it’s...
theshafterpress.com
Sun Country Flowers under new ownership
Sun Country Flowers in Shafter is now under new ownership. Carol Reichenbach, the owner of the shop for over 17 years, has decided that it is time to move on. Enter Amanda Kirschenmann, who has been growing her own flowers for a few years now. Kirschenmann started her own business a couple of years ago, growing flowers and plants and selling them online and in different spots around town, including from a display at the Tin Cup Coffee Shop, Amanda's Flowers.
theshafterpress.com
Mystery History - Sept. 29, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Shafter Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to The Press, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. The ShafterPress.com....
Wells Fargo 'Fraud Department' Scam Tricks Tulare, California Woman into Transferring $34K to Scammer
A California woman loses $34,000 from her Wells Fargo bank accounts after being tricked by a scammer posing as her bank's fraud department. Most bank customers trust their own fraud department, but what happens when your bank’s fraud department wants to scam you?
thesungazette.com
Lindsay PD get new cameras, new rides
At Lindsay’s Sept. 27 city council meeting, director of public safety Rick Carillo announced Lindsay police officers will now wear body cameras. Forty body cameras were donated to Lindsay’s public safety department from Arroyo Grande PD. The cameras will allow command staff to look over police activity and serve as evidence in case of a crisis or homicide.
'We grew up as outsiders': This small shop is a California city's unlikely epicenter for punk
"We grew up as outsiders."
