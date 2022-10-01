ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
Quality of hockey, business booming as NHL begins new season

Cale Makar won the Stanley Cup and earned playoff MVP honors after a season in which he was voted the NHL's best defenseman. He may be the best hockey player in the world, and still he looks around at Connor McDavid, Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Colorado teammate Nathan MacKinnon and marvels at all the talent.
Women in hockey: Katie Yates

Flyers hockey analyst provides data to help decisions, looking to be role model for nieces. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Philadelphia Flyers hockey analyst Katie Yates:. Name: Kathryn...
Daniel Rios scores 4 goals as Charlotte routs Philadelphia Union

Daniel Rios scored all four goals and Charlotte FC continued a strong late-season stretch by upsetting the visiting Philadelphia Union 4-0 on Saturday. Rios scored in the 24th, 54th and 72nd minutes and in extra time. His third goal came on a penalty kick. The outcome prevented the Union (18-5-10,...
Canada-based NHL teams stand with Indigenous people on Orange Shirt Day

Wear special jerseys, fundraise for nonprofits on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. In Canada, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30. To honor the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, Canada-based NHL teams raised money for Indigenous...
RAY FERRARO CLARIFIES CANADIENS' GM'S COMMENTS ON JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY

It seems a lot of people have the wrong idea on comments Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes made on number one draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky. So much so, that former NHLer and broadcaster Ray Ferraro has felt the need to clarify those comments. A story that circulated earlier this this...
Shesterkin ready to join Rangers' elite goalie fraternity

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Igor Shesterkin sees reminders of the history he's following whenever he gets to the rink. It's the small fraternity of New York Rangers legends that the goalie, even after winning the Vezina Trophy last season, feels he's still pledging. "We can look at how many jerseys are...
